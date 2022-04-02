Evening headlines: Delight as Charlie Bird reaches Croagh Patrick summit; and Gardaí warn of complex bank card scam

Here are this some of this evening's top stories on Independent.ie:
Charlie Bird has said “we never know what is around the corner” after he reached the summit of Croagh Patrick this afternoon where he was welcomed by applause and cheers from his fellow climbers.
Known for his determination in getting a story, Charlie needed every ounce of that grit to take on this mountain, reports Colin Brennan who joined today's climb.
Tributes have been paid to Shane Murphy who was stabbed to death at his home in Carrigaline, Co Cork, a week ago. At his funeral mass today, he was remembered as a talented and humble man who shared his love of pitch and putt with his father.
Gardaí are warning the public of a worrying scam that is not only obtaining credit cards illegally but is also using innocent people to collect these cards.
Sligo’s Gaelic football community and the wider GAA world has been grappling with the news of the sudden and unexpected loss of talented player Red Óg Murphy, who died on Friday.
Covid reinfections appear to be more frequent in this wave which began with the BA.1 version, followed by the now-dominant BA.2.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned his people that r etreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory”, even around homes and corpses.
Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has called on the Government to draft in 250 army personnel to help deal with the security delays which have hit Dublin Airport in recent weeks.
Former US women's national team football star and RTÉ soccer pundit Hope Solo has been arrested after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle with her two-year-old twins inside, police said.
Two men charged over a cannabis resin haul with an estimated street value of €1.2m have been remanded in custody.
Failings are exacerbating the struggles of parents of catastrophically injured children, having to return to court multiple times in a stressful and gruelling process.