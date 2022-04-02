Evening headlines: Delight as Charlie Bird reaches Croagh Patrick summit; and Gardaí warn of complex bank card scam

Here are this some of this evening's top stories on Independent.ie:

‘We never know what is around the corner’ – ‘inspirational’ Charlie Bird reaches top of Croagh Patrick

Charlie Bird has said “we never know what is around the corner” after he reached the summit of Croagh Patrick this afternoon where he was welcomed by applause and cheers from his fellow climbers.

Charlie Bird shows true grit to take on Croagh Patrick

Known for his determination in getting a story, Charlie needed every ounce of that grit to take on this mountain, reports Colin Brennan who joined today's climb.

Bond between Shane Murphy and his father recalled at funeral of pitch and putt champion

Tributes have been paid to Shane Murphy who was stabbed to death at his home in Carrigaline, Co Cork, a week ago. At his funeral mass today, he was remembered as a talented and humble man who shared his love of pitch and putt with his father.

‘Forensic testing’: How fraudsters are starting a complex bank card scam with a text message

Gardaí are warning the public of a worrying scam that is not only obtaining credit cards illegally but is also using innocent people to collect these cards.

‘It is just utter shock and disbelief’ – Sligo and wider GAA community mourns loss of Red Óg Murphy

Sligo’s Gaelic football community and the wider GAA world has been grappling with the news of the sudden and unexpected loss of talented player Red Óg Murphy, who died on Friday.

Why growing numbers of people in Ireland are getting Covid-19 a second or third time

Covid reinfections appear to be more frequent in this wave which began with the BA.1 version, followed by the now-dominant BA.2.

Retreating Russians leaving behind mines, says Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned his people that r etreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory”, even around homes and corpses.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary calls for army to be drafted in to deal with queue delays at Dublin Airport

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has called on the Government to draft in 250 army personnel to help deal with the security delays which have hit Dublin Airport in recent weeks.

Former RTÉ pundit arrested after being found passed out in car with children in the back

Former US women's national team football star and RTÉ soccer pundit Hope Solo has been arrested after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle with her two-year-old twins inside, police said.

Two men appear in court over €1.2m cannabis seizure

Two men charged over a cannabis resin haul with an estimated street value of €1.2m have been remanded in custody.

‘When your child’s needs are 24/7, you don’t have energy for the legal process’ – families are being let down by the State

Failings are exacerbating the struggles of parents of catastrophically injured children, having to return to court multiple times in a stressful and gruelling process.



