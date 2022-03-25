Evening headlines: Coveney ‘was target’ of attack by loyalist paramilitaries; Zelensky was not ‘negative about Ireland’ – Taoiseach

Loyalist paramilitaries are thought to be behind a terrorist attack on a peace event in Belfast which was being addressed by Simon Coveney.
Dr Holohan is to step down from his position as chief medical officer, it has been confirmed today.
A prominent barrister who was remanded in custody when he was charged with the murder of a father-of-four in a fatal shooting on farmland is appealing a decision not to grant him bail.
Senior Kinahan associate Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh ran a major UK crime network spanning across seven countries which imported up to €36m of drugs in a year.
A state employment watchdog has ordered Teagasc to pay €40,000 compensation to a female Statistician allegedly paid around €20,000 a year less than a male colleague doing similar work.
Micheál Martin has rejected suggestions that embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes Ireland is less than supportive of his country’s fight for survival.
Prince Charles and Camilla have held a private meeting with the parents of teacher Ashling Murphy who was tragically killed in January.
The Russian president claimed the west w as trying to cancel Russian culture, including the works of great composers such as Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Dmitry Shostakovich and Sergei Rachmaninov.
A High Court judge has ruled that allegations of rape and sexual assault made by a woman against her husband were “not the truth”.
Schools welcoming Ukrainian pupils have been cautioned to be sensitive at times of family celebrations, such as Father’s Day and Easter.