Evening headlines: Coveney ‘was target’ of attack by loyalist paramilitaries; Zelensky was not ‘negative about Ireland’ – Taoiseach

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is told he must be evacuated from the John and Pat Hume foundation event in north Belfast.

Simon Coveney ‘was target’ of attack by loyalist paramilitaries in Belfast

Loyalist paramilitaries are thought to be behind a terrorist attack on a peace event in Belfast which was being addressed by Simon Coveney.

Dr Tony Holohan to step down from role as chief medical officer

Dr Holohan is to step down from his position as chief medical officer, it has been confirmed today.

Barrister Diarmuid Rossa Phelan, charged with the murder of Keith Conlon, appeals refusal of bail

A prominent barrister who was remanded in custody when he was charged with the murder of a father-of-four in a fatal shooting on farmland is appealing a decision not to grant him bail.

Revealed: Inner workings of Kinahan man ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh’s UK drug network which saw €36m imported in a year

Senior Kinahan associate Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh ran a major UK crime network spanning across seven countries which imported up to €36m of drugs in a year.

‘Absolutely shocking’ – Teagasc ordered to pay €140,000 to female statistician who was earning less than male colleague ‘doing the same work’

A state employment watchdog has ordered Teagasc to pay €40,000 compensation to a female Statistician allegedly paid around €20,000 a year less than a male colleague doing similar work.

Ukrainian president was not ‘negative about Ireland’ – Taoiseach insists people are ‘reading too much into’ Zelensky’s remarks

Micheál Martin has rejected suggestions that embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes Ireland is less than supportive of his country’s fight for survival.

‘Her name will not be forgotten' – Prince Charles pays tribute after meeting with the parents of Ashling Murphy during royal trip to Tipperary

Prince Charles and Camilla have held a private meeting with the parents of teacher Ashling Murphy who was tragically killed in January.

JK Rowling responds after Vladimir Putin cites Harry Potter author in speech condemning ‘cancel culture’ in the West

The Russian president claimed the west w as trying to cancel Russian culture, including the works of great composers such as Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Dmitry Shostakovich and Sergei Rachmaninov.

Wife made up rape claim against husband to get best separation terms, court hears

A High Court judge has ruled that allegations of rape and sexual assault made by a woman against her husband were “not the truth”.

Schools welcoming Ukrainian pupils told to be sensitive about family celebrations like Father’s Day and Easter

Schools welcoming Ukrainian pupils have been cautioned to be sensitive at times of family celebrations, such as Father’s Day and Easter.



































