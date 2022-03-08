Evening headlines: Carlow medical student Racheal Diyaolu still in Ukraine; and EU advises moving household thermostats down one degree

Here are some of this evening's top stories on Independent.ie:

C arlow medical student Racheal Diyaolu still in Ukraine after car came under fire from Russian forces

Carlow student Rachael Diyaolu and the group she is travelling with are still in Ukraine and hope to reach a European border tomorrow.

‘We will fight them in the forests’ – Ukraine president Zelensky invokes Churchill as fleeing civilians still trapped under Russian fire

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky invoked war leader Sir Winston Churchill in an emotional address to British MPs, vowing to fight invading Russian troops in the air, sea and on the streets.

Excise duty on petrol to be cut by 20c and on diesel by 15c to ease burden of rising energy costs

The Government will cut 20c off excise duty on petrol and 15c off diesel as part of plan to ease the financial burden of the fuel crisis on motorists.

Move the thermostat down one degree to help thwart Putin – EU’s advice to Irish households

Turn the heat down just one degree and help defeat Russia’s invaders in Ukraine. That is the latest word from Brussels on this raw March day.

‘I can't even close my eyes with the nightmare I see’ – murder accused told gardaí he could not tell them what happened to pensioner

A man accused of murdering a pensioner in her own home told gardaí he could not tell them what had happened, adding: "It wouldn't do her family any good to know. I can't even close my f***ing eyes with the nightmare I see."

Sinn Féin TD Pauline Tully said she finds it ‘hard to believe’ Violet-Anne Wynne was not supported by party

A Sinn Féin TD has said she finds it “hard to believe” her former colleague Violet-Anne Wynne felt she was not supported by the party and "wouldn't accept" that she felt isolated prior to her resignation.

Man (19) appears in court charged with raping a girl on GAA club grounds in Sligo town

A 19 year old man has appeared at a special sitting of Sligo District Court charged with raping a girl in the town last January. The man is charged with rape at St Mary's GAA Grounds, Ballydoogan, Sligo on January 22nd last.

‘Mama Paulina’, grandmother who died in direct provision, ‘a loving, joyful person’

A grandmother who was found dead in a direct provision centre in Co Cork has been remembered as a well-respected woman who was always fighting for the rights of others.

As pledge portal opens for offers of accommodation, here’s how you can help house Ukrainians fleeing the invasion to Ireland

The Government has set up an online portal in conjunction with the Irish Red Cross for people willing to provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

VIDEO: 'Don't let anybody tell you that you can' t do it': Irish women send messages on International Women's Day

Judge tells dad who owes child maintenance to ‘get ready with your toothbrush for the next day’

A judge has told a stay-at-home dad, in arrears on his child maintenance payments, to bring his toothbrush to his next court appearance. In a thinly-veiled jail threat to the man, Judge Mary Larkin told him: “You step up to your obligations.”

Woman who says she was raped by five men in a car was shouting, crying and looked traumatised, witness says

A woman who says she was raped by five men in a car in the midlands was shouting, distraught, crying and looked traumatised when eventually she freed herself and was able to return to her friends, a trial has heard.

Callout for GAA players with sideburns, moustaches and beards to star in new Liam Neeson movie

GAA players of all ages are being sought to star in Liam Neeson's latest movie which is being shot shortly in Co Donegal.

