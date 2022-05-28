Evening headlines: Alert at Dublin Airport after woman got onto plane without boarding pass; Free GP care for children to be extended to age seven

Here are this evening's main news stories on Independent.ie

Dublin Airport alert after Ukrainian refugee (47) got onto plane without boarding pass

A Ukrainian refugee author “tail-gated” passengers to get onto an outbound flight at Dublin Airport without a boarding pass, a court has heard.

80,000 more children aged six and seven set for free GP care this year

Free GP care for 80,000 more children aged six and seven is expected to be introduced this year, the annual conference of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) was told today.

Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch did u-turn before crash that left Ukrainian woman with serious head injuries

A Garda Ombudsman investigation has been launched into a motorbike collision on Dublin’s Amiens Street that left a Ukrainian refugee in a serious condition in hospital.

Passenger ‘tore hair from woman on bus’, court told

A bus passenger attacked another woman on board, striking her and tearing a handful of hair from her scalp, it is alleged.

€7m superyacht goes up in flames in harbour

There have been dramatic scenes in Torquay, England as firefighters battle to extinguish an inferno on a superyacht.

Thick black smoke rises from a fire on a yacht, at Torquay harbour in Torquay, Britain May 28, 2022.

First case of monkeypox virus confirmed in east of Ireland

The first case of the monkeypox virus has been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland. Another suspected case of the disease is also being investigated and health officials are awaiting test results.

Five arrested after over €600,000 of drugs seized in Clare

Five people were arrested after over €600,000 worth of drugs were seized in Clare and Limerick yesterday.

Nature is healing: the people working to rewild Ireland

Life savings have been spent on Donegal meadows to create a sanctuary for wildlife, a native rainforest is being nurtured in west Cork and once-threatened terns are thriving again.

Risk of hospital cancellations as junior doctors’ campaign over working conditions backed by senior colleagues

Patients are facing the risk of another round of hospital cancellations as junior doctors have been supported in their campaign for better working conditions by senior colleagues, including consultants.

Texas shooting: Gunman’s mother says he had ‘reasons for what he did’ and begs victims for forgiveness

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.

WATCH: Donald Trump says Texas shooter will 'burn in the fires of hell' as he hails 'wonderful' NRA

Inside the chaos at Dublin Airport: ‘We’re dealing with crowds the size of an Ed Sheeran gig every day’

The head of communications at DAA walks Pól Ó Conghaile through Dublin Airport and the efforts under way to flip the “ghost town” of 12 months ago into a hub handling up to 110,000 passengers a day this summer.