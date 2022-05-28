Evening headlines: Alert at Dublin Airport after woman got onto plane without boarding pass; Free GP care for children to be extended to age seven

Here are this evening's main news stories on Independent.ie
A Ukrainian refugee author “tail-gated” passengers to get onto an outbound flight at Dublin Airport without a boarding pass, a court has heard.
Free GP care for 80,000 more children aged six and seven is expected to be introduced this year, the annual conference of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) was told today.
A Garda Ombudsman investigation has been launched into a motorbike collision on Dublin’s Amiens Street that left a Ukrainian refugee in a serious condition in hospital.
A bus passenger attacked another woman on board, striking her and tearing a handful of hair from her scalp, it is alleged.
There have been dramatic scenes in Torquay, England as firefighters battle to extinguish an inferno on a superyacht.
The first case of the monkeypox virus has been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland. Another suspected case of the disease is also being investigated and health officials are awaiting test results.
Five people were arrested after over €600,000 worth of drugs were seized in Clare and Limerick yesterday.
Life savings have been spent on Donegal meadows to create a sanctuary for wildlife, a native rainforest is being nurtured in west Cork and once-threatened terns are thriving again.
Patients are facing the risk of another round of hospital cancellations as junior doctors have been supported in their campaign for better working conditions by senior colleagues, including consultants.
The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.
The head of communications at DAA walks Pól Ó Conghaile through Dublin Airport and the efforts under way to flip the “ghost town” of 12 months ago into a hub handling up to 110,000 passengers a day this summer.