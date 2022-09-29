Evening headlines: ‘A miracle nobody was hurt’ as van rammed Garda cars with baby on board; Schools should not ask parents for voluntary contributions this year, Education Minister says

‘A miracle nobody was hurt’ as van rammed three Garda cars with baby on board

GARDAÍ say it was "a miracle" no-one was seriously injured after a van driver, whose vehicle contained a woman, five young children and a baby, went on a terrifying high speed rampage across Cork.

Schools should not ask parents for voluntary contributions this year Education Minister says

Education Minister Norma Foley says schools should not ask parents for voluntary contributions from parents this year.

Nurse accused of falsifying medication records and giving wrong amounts of medicines to nursing home residents

A nurse has appeared before an inquiry accused of falsifying medication records and giving incorrect amounts of medicines to residents of a nursing home in Cork city.

Gardaí ‘know identity' of newborn child whose skeletal remains were found in Cork

Gardaí believe they know the identity of a new-born child whose remains were discovered in east Cork.

Simon Harris says universities who criticise €40m funding ‘need a dose of reality'

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris responded to criticism from universities about Budget funding for higher education by saying “we have to keep the lights on and make sure no one goes cold”.

Shocking CCTV footage shows catalytic converter stolen from car in Dublin

Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death confirmed as extract from death cert released

Queen Elizabeth II died from old age, her official death certificate has revealed.

Mr Tayto for the crunch as new name for Tayto Park revealed

Management at Tayto Park have announced that the theme park and zoo will be renamed from the start of January.

Cancelled Garda 999 calls: Allegation of abuse should have been urgently investigated, review finds

An independent report into emergency calls has found that an allegation of sexual abuse against a child and their parent should have been ‘urgently investigated and not cancelled’.

Taoiseach Michael Martin stands over controversial concrete levy, saying: 'The reasons for it are serious’

The Government stands behind the controversial levy on concrete blocks announced in Budget 2023 although the details will be fine-tuned in the upcoming Finance Bill, Taoiseach Michéal Martin confirmed this evening.



