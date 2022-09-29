Evening headlines: ‘A miracle nobody was hurt’ as van rammed Garda cars with baby on board; Schools should not ask parents for voluntary contributions this year, Education Minister says

GARDAÍ say it was "a miracle" no-one was seriously injured after a van driver, whose vehicle contained a woman, five young children and a baby, went on a terrifying high speed rampage across Cork.
Education Minister Norma Foley says schools should not ask parents for voluntary contributions from parents this year.
A nurse has appeared before an inquiry accused of falsifying medication records and giving incorrect amounts of medicines to residents of a nursing home in Cork city.
Gardaí believe they know the identity of a new-born child whose remains were discovered in east Cork.
Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris responded to criticism from universities about Budget funding for higher education by saying “we have to keep the lights on and make sure no one goes cold”.
Queen Elizabeth II died from old age, her official death certificate has revealed.
Management at Tayto Park have announced that the theme park and zoo will be renamed from the start of January.
An independent report into emergency calls has found that an allegation of sexual abuse against a child and their parent should have been ‘urgently investigated and not cancelled’.
The Government stands behind the controversial levy on concrete blocks announced in Budget 2023 although the details will be fine-tuned in the upcoming Finance Bill, Taoiseach Michéal Martin confirmed this evening.