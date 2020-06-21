Even before the Premier League pennant is unfurled, Klopp has secured his seat at Anfield's palace of the immortals

JURGEN KLOPP is custodian of too brilliantly sunlit an imagination to be detained for any length in the dungeon of small expectations.

That Liverpool, after 30 years, are poised again at the very rooftop of happiness can be distilled down to the fertile fantasy island of the German's mind.

Klopp speaks German, English and French, but his first language is a penetrating emotional intelligence.

He gets people, charms with an abundant charisma and piercing intellect, shrinks the gap between terrace and pitch, persuades both players and supporters that what matters in their world is also the single driving priority in his.

A natural-born evangelical, the 53-year-old doesn't merely build a team. He creates a movement.

One that has gifted the House of Shankly the momentum of an avalanche, the unstoppable power of a tsunami and the pyrotechnic potential of a lightning storm.

On a record-breaking trajectory that has yielded 82 points from 27 games and left even the best of the rest broken, victory over Everton today will ease Anfield's Teutonic miracle of restoration within 90 minutes of completion.

It is as if Klopp carries in his pocket a skeleton key that can unlock the door to even the most padlocked personality.

That so many, from Jordan Henderson to Andy Robertson, are transformed on his watch, potential invisible to others tapped, is no chance occurrence.

Superior man-management, combined with a mind ripe with wisdom, offers the access code to a place beyond an athlete's doubts.

Gregg Popovich, the five-time NBA-winning coach, elevated unfashionable San Antonio Spurs to American sport's top table by deploying a freakish IQ and the kind of sensitive antennae that enabled him to dial effortlessly into each player's location along the vast emotional bandwidth.

'Pop' might be shining a light on the Klopp template as he reveals how he became sovereign in his kingdom.

"Relationships with people are what it's all about. You have to make players realise you care about them. And they have to care about each other and be interested in each other. Then they start to feel a responsibility toward each other. Then they want to do for each other."

None of this is to underestimate Klopp's tactical eminence or the array of brilliant talent at his disposal.

Liverpool would not be knocking at the door of eternity without Virgil van Dijk's imperturbable authority, Trent Alexander-Arnold's preternatural right-foot, the grounded probity that is a Henderson/James Milner calling card or an attack that sparks like a newly-kindled fire.

Equally indisputable is that Klopp's personality is the third rail electrifying Merseyside.

Even among his high-achieving four-star-general peer group, he has a Caesar-like aura that sets him apart.

Klopp exudes a missionary zeal, an ability to command and convert an audience. By the time he has finished preaching, there tends not to be even a single agnostic occupying the pews.

Like any superior superintendent, he instils in his players a sense of who they are and what they might achieve.

Rather than constructing a game-plan in a vacuum, he brings empathy to a profession that has long celebrated stoicism. Alex Ferguson's hairdryer is a rarely-used item, gathering dust at the bottom of his tool kit.

His assistant Pep Lijnders opens a window to the inner rooms of Klopp's thinking: "Jurgen creates a family. We always say: 30 per cent tactic, 70 per cent team building."

As the man himself puts it: "It's really very important that you are empathetic, that you try to understand the people around you, and that you give real support to the people around you."

Klopp has an uncanny genius for fitting the right pieces into life's word jigsaw.

Eloquent

When Covid-19 washed so much of the colour out of existence, he summoned perfect perspective in the most eloquent description of football's role in any counter insurgency against coronavirus' terrifying slaughter of hope.

"Football," announced Merseyside's bearded dean of philosophy, ladling a soupçon from his tureen of wisdom, "is the most important of the least important things."

He fits Liverpool – an emotional city, an old docking town that sees itself as an outlier, an independent republic quickly smitten by outsiders who recognise and respond to its singular rhythms – like a Savile Row three-piece.

Klopp's innate understanding of the human condition, his instant capacity to relate to people, the sweep of his charisma feels like a more touchy-feely, very 21st-century second coming of Bill Shankly.

The same communion between terrace and dugout prevails, an identikit lifting of spirits, a carbon copy of the original 1960s Great Emancipator offering his people an unbelievable rush of hope.

The baton has been passed from Glaswegian to German, the timeless words chiselled to the plinth of Shankly's Anfield statue a flawless description of Klopp's impact.

Only the tense is changed: "He makes the people happy."

The same qualities forge bonds with players, facilitate his need to get lavishly rewarded professionals to submit to his will, to offer themselves completely to his intense, Gegenpressing gospel.

Thomas Hitzlsperger, the former German international who is now head of sport at Stuttgart, has studied Klopp's methods.

He speaks of how – for his players to invest in a style of play that asks huge questions physically – they have to totally buy in.

"You have to completely accept it. Whoever pulls you back and hesitates endangers the success of the team."

Commentators have pointed to the family-like attachments the manager built with his players at Dortmund.

Shinji Kagawa literally wept in Klopp's arms as he left for Manchester United.

It would be an exaggeration to suggest that Klopp arrived, in October 2015, to a club reduced to doormats for the Manchester and London Leviathans.

But for Steven Gerrard's ill-fated tumble, Brendan Rodgers might have delivered the title just 18 months previously.

What is indisputable is that Klopp's supernova personality flooded the city with new life and conviction.

Long before the first silverware – a Champions League that arrived some 43 months after their great redeemer – he had restored colour to the cheeks of the crimson hordes.

It was partially down to a high-octane game plan, but mostly the sense that Liverpool were again in the hands of a man of destiny.

Asif Kapadia, the acclaimed director of the documentary film Diego Maradona, and a Liverpool supporter, describes that quasi-religious connection with their German godhead that many Kopites share.

"I love him. He is honest, passionate and genuinely cares. Whenever I hear him speak I think: 'Why can't we have politicians like that?'

"Honestly, if Jurgen turned around and said: 'I don't care about the league, there's more important things to worry about,' I'd follow him."

That is the nub of it. Klopp made Liverpool fans feel like winners long before they came close to winning.

The Premier League title is merely affirmation of what they have known since this bearded Jedi knight first walked into their world five years ago: That their life was about to take an unimaginable upturn.

Klopp's arrival amounted to a stimulus package for Anfield's soul.

It was like a divine telegram assuring the Kop that the words of their anthem were indeed shatter-proof. For so long as Jurgen was in the house they truly would never walk alone.

Over the past five years, the sunburst of Klopp's ideology has zapped the tumorous malignancy that was eating away at a proud sporting institution's sense of self.

By sheer force of personality, he led them out of the long, debilitating shadow cast by Alex Ferguson's Manchester United.

Set against the wattage of his trademark smile, cloudless persona and innovative tactics, Jose Mourinho's pout suddenly seemed infantile, his cautious football dull and anachronistic.

Most of all, after years of debilitating political and economic decay on Merseyside, Klopp has reminded them of who exactly they are.

He has rekindled ancient history.

Like a conservation artist, the bespectacled kaiser has carefully restored one of football's storied listing buildings to its old glories.

Closer than brothers, war drums pounding out a fearsome tattoo, football's restored gold standard, Liverpool again occupy the epicentre of the universe.

In remaking the red empire, in reasserting House of Shankly credentials, a German Scouser has gifted his adopted city a priceless sanctuary from doubt.

Even before the Premier League pennant is unfurled, Klopp has secured himself a lifetime's bed and board at Anfield's palace of the immortals.

It feels like it will be a very long time before Liverpool are again forced to cower in the dungeon of small expectations.