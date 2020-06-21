| 17.1°C Dublin

Even before the Premier League pennant is unfurled, Klopp has secured his seat at Anfield's palace of the immortals

Roy Curtis

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

JURGEN KLOPP is custodian of too brilliantly sunlit an imagination to be detained for any length in the dungeon of small expectations.

That Liverpool, after 30 years, are poised again at the very rooftop of happiness can be distilled down to the fertile fantasy island of the German's mind.

Klopp speaks German, English and French, but his first language is a penetrating emotional intelligence.

