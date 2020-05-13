Employers finding it difficult to recruit workers because of pandemic unemployment payments - Taoiseach

THE government's temporary wage subsidy scheme will be extended for a longer period than the pandemic unemployment payment, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar said that "there are examples of people who are actually getting more" from the government's €350 a week Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

He said employers are finding it difficult to recruit as a result.

The unemployed will continue to receive the PUP after June, but Mr Varadkar said he "can't say exactly" how long it will be extended for.

He said the government plans to extend the temporary wage subsidy scheme to encourage employers to take on those who were let go due impact the health crisis has had on the economy.

Those who refuse a job offer will not receive further payments from the government.

"One thing we'll probably do is extend what's called the temporary wage subsidy scheme longer than the pandemic unemployment payments.

"We'll be encouraging employers to take people back on, to transition them from the pandemic unemployment payments to the wage scheme," Mr Varadkar told Today FM's breakfast show.

"When you're offered your job back, if you refuse it you actually lose your pandemic payment."

Mr Varadkar said that chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan will advise ministers on the easing of Covid-19 restrictions on Friday, May 15.

Under the government roadmap, up to four people from different households can gather outdoors from Monday, while retail outlets, garden centres, outdoor markets, and sports facilities like golf courses would be able to reopen.

Mr Varadkar said he doesn't want to "raise expectations and then dash them on Friday" but the country is going in "the right direction and have been for a few weeks."

He added that: "I'm much more comfortable now than I would have been a week ago or two weeks ago."

He said pubs, nightclubs and entertainment venues will not open "until the middle of August at the earliest."

"The truth is in a pub that is that is very difficult. Pubs have to close before they were told to close because they weren't able to gain social distancing in a number of cases.

"The difficulty then for the pubs and the publican is that if they do maintain two metre rule and so on, they might be able to open but would they be viable with so few customers."

Online Editors