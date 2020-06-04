Emirates to resume flights from Dublin to Dubai from June 15

Passengers can fly from Dublin with Emirates from June 15, the airline says.

Following the UAE's decision to lift restrictions on transit passengers services, the airline now plans to expand its schedule to include flights between Dubai and 16 cities from that date.

The cities are Dublin, Bahrain, Manchester, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, New York JFK, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane.

The Dublin service will run twice weekly on a Boeing 777-300ER.

Like other airlines, Emirates has been operating a dramatically reduced schedule during the Covid-19 pandemic. It has slowly been stepping up services on a "phased" basis, however.

The airline said it was first to introduce a "rapid Covid-19 test" for passengers last month, and has introduced enhanced cleaning and compulsory face coverings for passengers and crew, among other health measures.

It has not said whether passengers in Dublin will be subject to tests or temperature checks, but will provide all customers with free 'Covid-19 health kits' containing hand sanitiser, masks, gloves and antibacterial wipes before they board flights.

Other airlines are also planning a return to flying, including Ryanair - which plans to operate as much as 40pc of its schedule from July 1.

However, travel restrictions remain in place in most countries and the Irish Government continues to advise against "non-essential travel".

Public health guidelines also currently restrict Irish people to within 20km of their homes until July 20, and any arrivals into Ireland must self-isolate for a two-week period.

"Travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries," Emirates said in a statement.

Online Editors