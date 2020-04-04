Embracing nature: how to rewild your garden

If you close your eyes and think of the sun streaming through the leaves of a tree, I’ll bet that you feel calmer straight away. There’s something about nature — its colours, scents and noises — that resets our stress levels and boosts our spirits.

But green spaces aren’t just important for us humans. Now more than ever, our gardens are important refuges for the intricately balanced web of life on our planet.

Welcoming nature into your garden doesn’t need to mean starting from scratch. Small changes can bring big benefits to the fertility of your soil, the insects and pollinators, birds and wildlife that visit. And you don’t have to sacrifice a beautiful space.

So where to start? Here are eight ideas to help your garden become a greener space.

1 Rewild yourself

Think about how you see your garden and how you use it. Is it a beautiful place that brings you joy? Do you feel a connection to the plants and birds and animals and insects and life? This is what gardens are meant to do. Not stress you out about maintenance and appearance. Within reason, gardens should be allowed to be a little messy and wild. If we teach our children about the cycles of nature, the name and purpose of various insects and plants, it will bring them lifelong joy too, and help them respect the importance of our biodiversity. Read books on nature together, go on a garden wildlife safari, sign them up for a nature camp... They’re learning that nature is a wonder.

2 Stay local

Restoring native plant habitats is important, as a wide range of wildlife depend on them. Insects and birds evolved around them (the orange-tip butterfly likes to lay its eggs on the cuckoo flower) and more native plants equals more native fruits, seeds and flowers, and thus more pollinators, insects and wildlife.

3 Be wildly untidy

(OK, just a little)

Here’s an easy one: make a mess. There’s no beauty in a garden that has no life in it, no matter how well designed. While it might feel difficult to start with, it can be beautiful from a design perspective too. It counterbalances concrete, brick and glass structures and hard landscaping, and softens any structural planting. You don’t need to abandon your plot — just cut your grass less often, or add a wildflower verge. In smaller spaces, let plants grow freely and don’t deadhead them; instead leave seed heads for birds and insects to enjoy in winter.

4 Make breeding places

Add a heap of logs or branches, rake up and leave a heap of leaves and allow dead trees to rot down. You can always add some self-seeders such as foxgloves and you have a feast for the eyes — and wildlife. These areas will become a breeding ground for insects and birds, and a safe haven for animals.

5 Plant for food

Wilder planting can be beautiful and truly beneficial for biodiversity. It’s not an either/or.

Choose trees and shrubs that have beautiful fruits and berries, or perennials with striking seed heads in winter, and they can become features in your garden, as well as looking after wildlife’s needs.

6 Add a hedge

Flowering and fruiting hedges shelter, feed and give a breeding site for wildlife. Plant hazel, willow, blackthorn and hawthorn with ivy, brambles and native rose to create a wildlife sanctuary for hedgehogs, birds and others that has berries, nuts and seeds year round.

7 Ditch the chemicals

Our ecosystem is in a delicate balance and chemical herbicides and pesticides upset that balance. Aphids attract good bugs like ladybirds, hoverflies, lacewings and the birds that feed on them. Spray aphids away, and you discourage their helpful predators, who are pollinators too. Put out slug pellets, for example, and you can end up poisoning life further up the food chain. A little patience will reset the balance.

8 Think big

If you live in a city, all the green spaces in your neighbourhood are important. If your council sprays with chemicals (thank goodness, most don’t now) or your neighbour uses herbicides, it will affect the wildlife in your garden. The more gardens that are green and chemical-free, the bigger the impact on biodiversity and the more pitstops wildlife can rely on in an area. There are lots of great biodiversity-boosting ideas on the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan on pollinators.ie too.

Irish Independent