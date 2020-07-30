Education Minister Norma Foley is refusing to budge on calls for her to intervene in a row of the withdrawal of school transport for students.

Bus services have been pulled for a number of schools in Dublin, in what is set to be a major blow to thousands of pupils.

The move will mean large numbers of parents will have to drive their children unless they pay private bus operators more than €1,000 per child to drop them off.

Dublin Bus has written to principals in several schools telling them it is suspending the services.

Rise TD Paul Murphy raised the issue in the Dáil, calling for the services to be reinstated.

But Ms Foley has replied to him in a letter stating that the school transport scheme is managed by Dublin Bus on behalf of her department.

She wrote: “Dublin Bus has confirmed that the services referred to were operated by private operators on their behalf and that following a review of the services it was decided not to extend contracts for the new school year.”

The minister added that Dublin Bus has written to the affected schools explaining the rationale for cancelling the services.

She said that in most cases there were alternative routes available.

Schools in Sutton, Tallaght, Templeogue and Greenhills have been told the public-­transport service will not be in place when schools reopen.

Nineteen schools are affected, the bus company confirmed.

The services were contracted out by Dublin Bus to private operators, but ceased in March when schools were closed due to Covid-19.

One mother explained how she was paying €250 a year per child to have her children picked up from a train and taken to a school in Sutton.

Lynn McDonnell, of Donabate, said the school had been told by Dublin Bus that it was no longer offering the public transport service.

A private operator is offering to fill the void, but the cost will be €1,050 a year per child.

Ms McDonnell has two children in Santa Sabina Dominican College, which means the family is facing a bill of €2,100.

The money has to be paid upfront and the cost will not change even if the children are allowed to attend school for only one or two days a week due to the virus.

Using existing bus services will leave them at least 3km away from the school.

Ms McDonnell said she was now faced with the prospect of driving her children from Donabate to Sutton, despite the congestion and environmental damage this would cause.

Letters sent by the head of operations at Dublin Bus, Donal Keating, to a number of schools state that the transport firm will not be renewing the school bus contract for the next school term.

Blamed for this is low usage on some contracted buses, alternative options in existing bus networks, and the BusConnects network redesign.

Online Editors