Dublin restaurants and cafes join forces in an effort to win their own battle with Covid-19 lockdown

A wide collection of Dublin restaurants, cafes and shops have joined forces to launch a new website designed to highlight how they adapted their business offerings to stay operating during the Covid-19 shutdown.

co:dublin (codublin.co) is a 100pc volunteer-based project, set up as more and more local businesses struggle to stay operating and keep staff, with the directory listing businesses that are able to adapt online and service their customers throughout the lockdown by switching to a delivery or takeout service, offering gift vouchers, or streaming online classes.

The site already lists 36 local businesses including cafes like 3fe, who are now re-opening within social distancing parameters as well as restaurants like BuJo Burger and Fallon & Byrne who are delivering meals and drinks while everyone stays at home.

Health and wellness studios Flux Lab, and Reformation are featured as they have been able to move classes online, with co:Dublin also being supported by the not-for-profit site Vouch For that sells digital vouchers for their favourite restaurants around Ireland that can be redeemed when business returns to normal service.

Box Burger, Bujo Burger Joint, Bunsen burgers, Bread 41 and Coke Lane Pizza are among the other companies offering revamped online service and delivery options, with co:dublin host, Aoileann Ni Chuilleanain explaining the premise behind the initiative.

"We got in touch with Jaqueline Chen and set up co:dublin as we know how integral local businesses are to the cultural and social fibre of our community," she said.

"Small business owners in Dublin have been incredibly creative adapting to social distancing and government guidelines. They’re working endlessly to keep their businesses operating in some capacity and keep their staff employed.

"We want co:dublin to drive as much local support online to those who had worked so hard to set up shop in the first place and help them survive. Covid-19 is testing them greatly and hopefully, co:dublin and Vouchfor can play a part in supporting them."

Similar sites have been set up in London and Berlin to assist businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic and while there are some suggestions that lockdown measures may be eased to allow some restaurants to reopen in the coming weeks, footfall is likely to take a long time to build up to levels that were the norm at the start of 2020.

