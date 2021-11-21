Independentie
Search
Search
Sunday, 21 November 2021 | 3.1°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Close
Shane Lowry of Ireland tees off on the first hole during Day Four of The DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
/
November 21 2021 09:26 AM
Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up