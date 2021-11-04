Do your part – a scientific approach to building a better future for Ireland

A more collaborative approach to science means that we can all work towards making Ireland a better place to live.

When you were taught science in school, there is a good chance that you learned about the scientific method. In short, it goes as follows:

Step one : Make an observation

: Make an observation Step two : Do your research

: Do your research Step three : Create a hypothesis

: Create a hypothesis Step four : Test that hypothesis

: Test that hypothesis Step five : Analyse results

: Analyse results Step six: Draw conclusions

Successfully following this process does not require a PhD in Physics or the wearing of a lab coat. The scientific approach benefits all areas of life, including everyday activities such as sports and cooking.

You wouldn’t have to look far for examples of this in Irish society. From scientists leading the charge in medical innovation to Irish businesses finding unique ways to provide better service to customers, generating ideas based on research often boils down to an ability to be a problem solver.

In terms of the problems that Irish society is facing, the opportunities are certainly there for people willing to step up and make a real difference. Once you are aware of a problem our society faces, doing your research and coming up with a solution can create a truly effective change for our future.

For example, Ireland currently has the lowest level of forest cover in Europe. While replanting native trees is nothing new, any innovators able to think of ways to improve ongoing efforts would be making a valuable contribution to a key societal issue.

Having more electric vehicles is seen as an effective way of reducing our carbon emissions, but making the transition from traditional fuel will take time. Any ideas that could help this process would be gladly received, and make a genuine difference to our society.

Other examples could include the arts sector, and helping it to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. If you have a strong understanding of the challenges performers are facing and think you might have an idea that could help, you’re already two steps into the scientific method!

These are examples of issues Irish society faces, but the opportunities are endless. Fleshing out your idea and testing your hypothesis is how we can bring about true change, and the platform is now here for you to get involved.

What to do with your ideas

This collaborative effort is one of the key themes of this year’s Science Week, supported by Science Foundation Ireland (SFI). Taking place on 7-14 November, SFI is looking for people to submit ideas to help build a better future.

The Creating Our Future conversation is not exclusive to those working within the field of science. Creating Our Future is looking for ideas that could be explored by researchers from everyone, and you have until the end of November 2021 to make your submission.

If you have something in mind, you can submit your idea here. Whether it’s a new opportunity for growth or an effective way of tackling a problem or challenge, the main thing is that it can inspire researchers to find ways of building a better future.

If the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the importance and value that scientific research and innovation has in our everyday lives. Collaboratively working towards the same goal of tackling the challenges our society faces over the next few years is just as fruitful for a researcher as it is for anyone else.

Being the spark that ignited a research project that can help Ireland, and perhaps the world, tackle the key issues we face would be an achievement like no other. All it takes is one person to come out with the right idea, and there is no reason why that cannot be you.

Taking place 7-14 November, the theme for Science Week 2021 is Creating Our Future. Do you have an idea that researchers can explore? To get involved in events taking place online and across Ireland, and submit an idea, click here.

Sponsored by