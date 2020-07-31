digest test

Ireland could be on the cusp of a significant wave of Covid-19, health officials are warning after a single-day rise of 85 people confirmed to have the virus yesterday.

It has deeply unsettled and shaken public health officials while plunging the nation into a state of uncertainty about the potential grip the virus could take on the country.

New figures also reveal that hotel and guest house accommodation booked during the pandemic is costing the State millions.

We can also reveal that, in an unprecedented move, Ireland is to begin charging customers for holding their pension pots.

Charlie Weston writes that the move will punish people who are saving for their retirement.

There is also uncertainty facing the Government as they begin their summer recess, Philip Ryan reflects on the issues facing the leaders of the calamity Coalition.

And Irish actor Brendan Gleeson caused a frenzy when images emerged of him in character as Donald Trump, but how will he fare in the role? Pl

Online Editors