Diarmuid Connolly leaves with a bag of gold medals - and he earned every one

Colm O'Rourke

Diarmuid Connolly has announced his intercounty retirement. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile Expand

Diarmuid Connolly has announced his intercounty retirement. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Last week I wrote about Darren Daly and, indeed, the role played by all substitutes. They represent victory for the common man.

This week it was the turn of Diarmuid Connolly to step off the merry-go-round and out of the playground. He was a horse of a different colour altogether. Connolly was one of the best players of his generation and for a couple of years around 2014-15, was the best player in the country.

His display in the 2014 All-Ireland club final for St Vincent's in their win over Castlebar Mitchels was the best I have seen in a club game. With power, pace and scoring ability off left and right, he was a creative and unstoppable force, scoring 2-5 in that match. He was then at the height of his influence.

