Last week I wrote about Darren Daly and, indeed, the role played by all substitutes. They represent victory for the common man.

This week it was the turn of Diarmuid Connolly to step off the merry-go-round and out of the playground. He was a horse of a different colour altogether. Connolly was one of the best players of his generation and for a couple of years around 2014-15, was the best player in the country.

His display in the 2014 All-Ireland club final for St Vincent's in their win over Castlebar Mitchels was the best I have seen in a club game. With power, pace and scoring ability off left and right, he was a creative and unstoppable force, scoring 2-5 in that match. He was then at the height of his influence.

Like many a genius, he had flaws and his temperament was suspect on a few occasions. His displays of temper in his early years meant that he was going to be goaded by opponents.

Just to see if he would take the bait. He often did and found himself at the mercy of disciplinary bodies. In 2011 he was sent off in the All-Ireland semi-final against Donegal.

I thought it was very harsh at the time as a Donegal player went down from a gentle shove like he was hit by 20 bullets from a Gatling gun. The DRA let him off, and rightly so.

In 2015 he walked the plank again after an altercation with Mayo's Lee Keegan who made it part of his job to wind up Connolly. He got off this time again, but that one was very suspect.

By 2017 he was centre stage once more. He pushed linesman Ciarán Brannigan in a Leinster championship match and on this occasion there was no reprieve. He sat out most of the summer before making a telling contribution in the All-Ireland final as a second half sub against Mayo.

Jim Gavin defended him to the last after that incident with the linesman. He was right to stick up for his man, but he knew that Connolly was wrong.

In many ways it finished his career as he seldom started after that in league or championship. He spent the summer of 2018 in Boston and last year he was brought into the panel late in the campaign.

At the time, Gavin reached out to somebody who needed the comfort of those he could trust most.

This gesture of generosity was probably not greeted with universal approval in the Dublin camp.

When players are fighting for a place on the team or on the bench, the last thing they want to see is another class player joining the group. Eaten bread is soon forgotten — Bernard Brogan would agree with that — but Gavin welcomed Connolly back to the panel and then to the pitch as a substitute.

However, he was not the force of old and made little impact against Kerry last year. So this is not some sort of grudging eulogy, these are just the checks and balances of a successful career when you are a Dublin player and especially so if you are as talented as Diarmuid Connolly.

It is not all wine and roses and Enoch Powell’s famous remark about all political careers ending in failure could apply to a lot of sportsmen.

The perfectionist in Connolly would probably feel that being a second half sub against Kerry last year and making only a minor contribution was not what he was about. And things were hardly going to get any better this year.

A half-forward line of Niall Scully, Ciarán Kilkenny and Brian Howard is not going anywhere soon. And there is not much room in a Paul Mannion, Con O’Callaghan and Dean Rock full-forward line either.

The tea leaves only suggested one way. A few years ago, a Dublin forward line without Connolly, Brogan and Paul Flynn would be a lesser force. Yet if anything, the attack got better.

And there are a number of Dublin under 20 players who will soon make a successful transition to the big boys’ club.

So for those counties who may feel that Dublin without Connolly are vulnerable, they should stop whistling past the graveyard.

Dublin will be beaten sometime, maybe it will be this year, but they are not going away. The Dubs have some of the most talented players in the history of the game at the moment.

Perhaps there is not the same quality coming through, but with the numbers playing and the level of organisation now evident, they will always be a force. Even dividing the county would not change that. The pool is deep.

One thing that I have commented on regularly is the practice of players issuing long statements on their retirement.

In Connolly’s case it came through the Dublin County Board while most seem to rely on the GPA to thank their mother and father, the local priest, their pet poodle and every other barking dog for helping them in their careers.

It is not long since you would go to a match and enquire about a missing player, to be told that he had hung up the boots. No song and dance and if he wanted to make a comeback, there was nothing to be said then either. There was no PR company needed in that simple world.

I don't think a long retirement statement was written by Diarmuid Connolly, it doesn’t seem his style. He did not court publicity, but rather let his football, and hurling, do the talking. In his good years he was the best.

He was a fantastic kicker of the ball off either foot and there were plenty of trademark points from the outside of his right boot. He would have been a star in any era.

Read More

Incidentally, it was great to see that a willingness to kick the ball and go flat out at opponents is still alive and well, judging by the Cavan final between Crosserlough and Kingscourt.

At the time of writing I don’t know the result of the replay, but this was great entertainment. Somebody remarked to me about the style of play and how enjoyable it was.

My reply was that football used to be like that all the time, with enjoyment at its centre. The standard of kick-passing was very good most of the time, but the willingness to give it a go and attack made for a great contest.

It is that type of attitude that made Diarmuid an outstanding player of his generation. Passing the ball back or sideways was a last resort, he wanted to go forward and have a shot or lay it off to someone who could.

He had a lot of talent and worked hard to make the most of it, like all sportspeople who master their craft. Connolly leaves with a bag of gold medals. He earned every one.