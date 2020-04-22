Department concerned at 'marked increase' in TB levels

Concerns have been raised over what the Department has described as a 'marked increase' in national herd incidence for bovine TB in the first quarter of 2020.

Incidence stood at 3.26% for the year to date up from 2.64% over the same period in 2019.

This means that from 1 January to 29 March 2020, 3.26% (853) of 26,164 herds tested for bTB have had at least 1 animal test positive (an increase of c.23%).

This continues the trend of a gradual ongoing increase in bTB incidence in Ireland in recent years. While levels are still considerably lower compared to pre-2013, it is clear that further efforts are needed by all stakeholders to arrest and reverse this recent pattern.

Disease trends have deteriorated over the past three years and this has continued through the first quarter of 2020. This has resulted in an increasing number of farm enterprises dealing with the challenges of a bTB restriction. It has also led to significant funding penalties imposed by the EU. The reasons why this is happening are multifactorial and often relate to local factors.

The Department has said the expansion of the dairy herd since 2015 has played a role in this, since dairy herds, larger herds, and herds which introduce more cattle are all more at risk of bTB breakdowns.

52% of all bTB reactors in 2019 were in dairy herds, while there were approximately 2.8 million farmto-farm cattle movements last year.

While, bTB levels in many areas overall are low but there are areas with higher levels of bTB in the north-east of Ireland (Monaghan, Cavan, Louth and North Meath) as well as parts of Clare, Cork, Wicklow and some other districts.

The number of reactors identified through a combination of skin testing and gamma interferon blood testing (GIF) for Q1 2020 was 4,276, an increase of 1,413 reactors when compared to Q1 2019 (up c.49%).

The Department said the rising herd incidence and reactor numbers are of concern to all stakeholders.

It said senior Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) officials at policy and operational level are closely reviewing national and regional trends in order to determine the main factors influencing these changes.

