Davy Russell suffers neck injury while Jack Kennedy's horrible run of luck continues

Jockey Davy Russell is facing a lengthy spell off the track after sustaining a neck injury following a nasty fall at Limerick on Sunday while Jack Kennedy is also sidelined with a shoulder injury after a fall at the same meeting.

Russell parted ways with Charles Byrnes' Doctor Duffy in the Munster National and precautionary x-rays at University Hospital Limerick showed that the 41-year-old has fractured his C6 vertebrae.

The Cork rider, who guided Tiger Roll to successive Aintree Grand National successes in 2018-'19, had just returned in recent weeks after aggravating an old back injury at the Galway Festival but he now faces a decent chunk of time off the track.

Kennedy's injury nightmare also continued when the Kerry jockey fell from Joseph O'Brien's Etincelle Lioterie in yesterday's opening Listed Novice Hurdle at the Patrickswell track.

X-rays showed that the Dingle pilot fractured his left collarbone in the latest in a long list of injuries having only recently returned following seven months out after suffering a broken leg just half an hour after guiding Delta Work to success in the Irish Gold Cup in February.

The pair's injuries also see leading trainer Gordon Elliott without his top riders as the jumps season begins to kick into gear and Keith Donoghue is likely to be the one to benefit most in their absence.

"Davy Russell sustained a neck injury yesterday and has a fracture of his C6 vertebrae and Jack Kennedy fractured his left collarbone," Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) Senior Medical Officer Dr Jennifer Pugh said of their injuries. "Unfortunately, they will both be out for a number of weeks."

Online Editors