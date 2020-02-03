David Brady reveals why he believes Mayo's Jordan Flynn deserved his red card against Dublin

John Small of Dublin is tackled by Colm Boyle, left, and James Carr of Mayo during the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 2 match at Elverys MacHale Park in Castlebar on Saturday. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

David Brady believes the red card handed out to Jordan Flynn during Mayo's clash with Dublin on Saturday night was fair, saying that "as a player, you cannot, in any way shape or form put in the mind of the referee whether it is a yellow or a red."

"When you commit and the ball is not there, it's simple. And when the hand is out you're putting the referee in the scenario where he has to decide that you don’t do that, and you have to learn that you don't put (that question) into the mind of the referee," he said.

The former Mayo footballer was speaking to a panel of Will Slattery, Michael Verney and John Brennan on this week's The Throw-In podcast, in association with Allianz, of Flynn's dismissal that left Mayo facing the All-Ireland champions a man down after just 14 minutes in MacHale Park, a call that Brennan suggested was "probably on the wrong side of harsh."

But Brady feels the reasons behind Mayo's 1-11 to 0-8 loss lies more in their lack of consistent periods of scoring rather than in the uphill task left by the red card.

"In each and every one of Mayo's games, especially against Dublin, over the past two or three years they’ll go (up to) 20/25 minutes without scoring. That has to be brought to the table and rectified," he said.

"They are massive periods in the game where you’re not contributing to the scoreboard.



"Is it because you don’t have the ball or, like it was on Saturday night, players are in the wrong situations, in the wrong positions, and the wrong type of players - backs, half-backs, corner-backs - taking shots that should be brought in and made easier (where) you control who takes it off you?"



As for Dublin, Brady believes that new boss Dessie Farrell "will definitely be happy. What he has and what a manager wants is consistency - the Ciarán Kilkenny's or Brian Fenton's playing every game, where they're challenged and are consistently playing week in week out and are being asked to deliver.

"His players are going to be pushed to the max because the cavalry hasn't arrived yet, the likes of Diarmuid Connolly, that will come back and compete for places, and Dessie will have a mantra, like Jim Gavin, that if you have the jersey it's up to someone else to take it off you, you won't be just handed it," Brady added.

In comparison to the consistency posed by the Boys in Blue, Brady suggests that Mayo's erratic league form over the years stems from their willingness to blood many young players in the early league games.



"There's been an integration of youth and some new fresh faces in a lot of the first, second and third games," he said.

"And I think what has happened is that there’s been so many players missing that these guys get left out of the last two or three games when it comes to the crunch, and I don’t know if they get a fair crack of the whip."