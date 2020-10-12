Daniel McDonnell's player ratings: Molumby takes his chance for Kenny's charges

Jayson Molumby was the man of the match after an impressive performance for Ireland. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

DARREN RANDOLPH: 6

He didn’t really have a huge amount to do bar command his area efficiently, although he arguably got away with one in the first half when Wales appealed for a foul.

MATT DOHERTY: 7

Not the afternoon he was expecting with reverting to centre-half, a position he played as a schoolboy, and has to be marked up for how he adjusted.

ENDA STEVENS: 7

Assured in his defending and showed a commitment to try and build passages where possible. His cross for Shane Long should have delivered a winning goal.

SHANE DUFFY: 7

Few testing movements on the ball but he did a lot of the heavy lifting when it came to his partnership with Doherty, throwing himself around to defend bravely in the air.

KEVIN LONG: 6

Called in due to the unavailability of John Egan and Derrick Williams but nasty cut to his eye curtailed his involvement. A missed opportunity.

CONOR HOURIHANE: 7

A decent showing off the back of 120 minutes on Thursday, staying quite close to the centre-halves to try and instigate passing moves and provide Doherty with options.

Read More

JAYSON MOLUMBY: 8

These are the early stages of a long career in green for the 21-year-old. A tad exuberant when in sight of goal but his drive in general midfield play was a great option.

JEFF HENDRICK: 7

Selected in the advanced role where he began the play-off and he covered ground well and lightened Hourihane and Molumby’s workload without much joy in the final third.

ROBBIE BRADY: 7

There were passages of play where he looked like he was his old self but some frustrating moments too. He did cut inside to help midfield and is suited to Kenny’s chosen style.

JAMES McCLEAN: 6

Red card a nightmare end to afternoon where he worked hard to adjust to what was asked of him. He was becoming prominent before his quickfire brace of yellows.

SHANE LONG: 6

A different animal to David McGoldrick who is never going to link play in the same way and sought to run the channels where possible. But he missed a glorious chance to win it.

STEPHEN KENNY: 7

After the nightmare preparation, it’s an achievement that his side still looked to be working off a visible plan. But the lack of cutting edge will be an obvious source of frustration.

SUBSTITUTES

Cyrus Christie (6) for Long 25 mins; made presence felt, with advances cancelled out by fouls. Horgan (7) for Brady 73 mins; Kenny’s former Dundalk star was bright and might have scored. Maguire (6) for Long 73 mins; sending off changed his brief. Cullen for Molumby 90 mins: not on long enough to be rated.

Online Editors