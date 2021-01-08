Dane Massey leaves Dundalk as Giovagnoli swoops for Latvian international

As long-serving defender Dane Massey confirms his exit from Dundalk, the FAI Cup holders have signed Latvian international defender Raivis Jurkovskis.

Massey stated on social media that his eight-year spell there was over. "It is with a heavy heart to say that I will not be returning to Dundalk this season," said the full back, a key player in multiple title winning sides at Dundalk.

But the club have made another addition, Jurkovskis from Latvian side Liepaja.

"Raivis can play at full-back, on either side,” said Lilywhites head coach Filippo Giovagnoli.

"He is a really good player, strong, fast and physical. He is considered as one of the best players in Latvia and when we started to watch him, we had no doubt he was the player for us."

Jurkovskis has been capped 13 times at senior level by Latvia.

