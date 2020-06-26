Daily Digest - Holiday chaos: no clarity on 'green list' destinations

Holidaymakers face uncertainty about which places will be included in a special 'green list' of countries.

Passengers travelling home from holidays in places on the 'green list' of countries with low coronavirus rates won't be required to go into quarantine for 14 days.

However, it could be July 9 before the list - which will be co-ordinated at EU level - is revealed and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar reiterated last night that non-essential travel is not advised.

It has been a long haul but we will know tonight whether the programme for government has been approved by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party, John Downing rates the most likely options for what will happen next.

Meanwhile, cinemas are set to reopen on Monday but Adrian Weckler asks whether anyone will go or will social distancing and the popularity of streaming services kill off trips to the local multiplex?

Online Editors