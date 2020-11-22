| 7.3°C Dublin

Croke Park in 1920 was truly the worst of times, but these are the best of times for Dublin football

Charlie Redmond

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton and team-mates place a wreath following the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton and team-mates place a wreath following the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

CROKE Park last night marked Bloody Sunday, a terrible moment in Irish history, and a few Meathmen had convinced me, in the build-up to the Leinster Final, that we might just see another type of historic moment when the match started.

They were talking up a good game and confident that Meath would put up a serious show. Not a chance, Dublin just obliterated Meath as they had the kind of hunger, power, pace and class you think would be shown by a team looking for its first All-Ireland.

This team is going for its eighth All-Ireland in ten years. And they show no sign of stopping or relenting.

Dermot Crowe Opinion Day has arrived for Tipperary to surrender to the living moment

The picture is grainy, but it's the best they could get. Two men in white coats standing, one at each goalpost, at the Hill 16 end in Croke Park. The one on the left is Eddie McCarthy, an experienced umpire, aged 50. The one of the right is his son, Séamus, aged 21. Nowhere near as experienced. Some years later Jimmy Magee was asked if he knew the first father and son act to umpire an All-Ireland football final. The McCarthy pair from Bansha was the correct answer. He got it.

