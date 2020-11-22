Croke Park in 1920 was truly the worst of times, but these are the best of times for Dublin football

CROKE Park last night marked Bloody Sunday, a terrible moment in Irish history, and a few Meathmen had convinced me, in the build-up to the Leinster Final, that we might just see another type of historic moment when the match started.

They were talking up a good game and confident that Meath would put up a serious show. Not a chance, Dublin just obliterated Meath as they had the kind of hunger, power, pace and class you think would be shown by a team looking for its first All-Ireland.

This team is going for its eighth All-Ireland in ten years. And they show no sign of stopping or relenting.

Skills

Last night’s victory was done while failing to start two of last year’s All-Star team, Brian Howard and Paul Mannion, or the man who scored seven points in Dublin’s semi-final win over Laois in Cormac Costello.

As a Dublin man, I’m so proud of this team. They are not just the best Dublin team ever, they are the best ever.

Their skills, class, deadly finishing and, above all, sheer willingness to work, sets them apart from all others.

But as a Leinster man, I’m saddened by what I saw at HQ last night. What is the state of football in our province if Meath could hockey Wicklow and Kildare over the last fortnight, scoring goals all over the place?

And yet this happens to them on the biggest stage. They were never in the contest after the first ten minutes.

Leinster football is surely at an all-time low just now and that’s not good for the future of the game across the province and the country too.

Teams will surely be demoralised when the only interest in the match in the second half was whether Meath would improve on their scoring total of four points from last year’s final.

They eventually did, but, by God, that is some small consolation.

Remember Dublin will be the only Leinster team in Division One of the Allianz League next season.

So last night wasn’t just a one-off, it was actually just confirming what we’ve known for a while.

Once upon a time, a Dublin-Meath match in high summer was the toughest game in the country. Whoever won it was set fair for having a right cut off the All-Ireland. Now Dublin-Meath isn’t a rivalry at all. It’s a massacre!

You have to think that, right now, Meath or Kildare are looking at three or four years of hard work to close the gap to Dublin at senior level. It’s certainly not going to be done in one year.

It is going to take that long, minimum, before they can even dream of taking down a county that, remember, contested last year’s All-Ireland Under-20 Final and will play in this year’s decider, whenever it takes place. Dublin have plenty of talent coming through for those three or four years too.

New Dublin boss Dessie Farrell will have learned little enough from this destruction and now he leads his team into an All-Ireland semi-final against the Ulster champions on Saturday week.

He will be annoyed by Costello’s sending off and the worry that Sean Bugler finished the match clutching the back of his leg. But if they do miss the semi-final, he can simply start Howard and bring in Mannion or Kevin McManamon. Given my Cavan connections, I’d love to think that Ulster Final might be against the Breffni men and I think they will put up a big show in Armagh this afternoon. They are a very determined side who have got to the big day in Ulster the hard way.

But you have to suspect that it will be Donegal who will come through for that semi-final.

They are the last team to beat Dublin in the Championship, in the All-Ireland semi-final of 2014, and they are playing well this year without overly relying on the brilliant Michael Murphy.

If he comes good someday soon, who knows what Donegal might do. But that’s for another day.

Medals

Last night was about a brilliant Dublin team showcasing just how good they are, and just how good they are while keeping a many players with multiple All-Ireland medals on the bench.

Croke Park in 1920 was truly the worst of times, but these are the best of times for Dublin football and last night was another wonderful display to put alongside any they have produced in recent seasons.

They are truly a special bunch who are not sated by doing an All-Ireland five-in-a-row. They have more targets in front of them. And would you bet against them achieving what they want?

I wouldn’t because they are such special people, highlighted by what they did at the end, bringing a wreath to be laid at the spot where Michael Hogan died 100 hundred years ago.