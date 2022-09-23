Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with “improper and/or violent” conduct for an incident that took place after the Premier League match against Everton on April 9, the English Football Association has announced.

Footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a fan's mobile phone to the ground after United's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which the Portuguese was cautioned by Merseyside Police.

Now the FA has decided to probe the incident and a spokesperson said on Twitter: "Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC's Premier League match against Everton on Saturday 9 April 2022.

"It is alleged that the forward's conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent."

Expand Close File photo dated 09-04-2022 of Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been charged with "improper and/or violent" conduct for an incident that took place after the Premier League match against Everton on April 9, the Football Association has announced. Issue date: Friday September 22, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read Martin Rickett/PA Wire. / Facebook

