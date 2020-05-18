Covid-19 fight: Open Orphan to carry out ‘up to 3,000’ antibody tests a day

A subsidiary of pharma services company Open Orphan will have capability “to undertake up to 3,000” antibody tests a day within two weeks.

Europe-focused Open Orphan specialises in rare disease and so-called orphan drugs.

The subsidiary, Hvivo, has entered into an exclusive contract with Quotient, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, to carry out tests.

The test is designed as a serological disease screen specific to Covid-19.

The MosaiQ Covid-19 antibody microarray machine, used for the testing, is on site at Hvivo's laboratory in London and is undergoing testing.

It is expected to be fully operational within two weeks, following which it will have capability to undertake up to 3,000 tests a day.

The company intends to enter into discussions with channel partners to secure testing volumes.

The pricing of tests will be determined as part of these negotiations, according to a statement from Dublin-listed Open Orphan.

The Cathal Friel-headed company said it was not its intention to deal directly with consumers. However, while it said there “can be no certainty on pricing until such time as terms are agreed”, it noted the current market prices ranging from circa £70 for home testing kits and upwards towards around £150.

“It is the intention to supply testing capability to channel partners, who will in turn deal with the end users and the final price points,” Open Orphan said.

The firm said it “notes the increase in the company's share price and media comment regarding its collaboration with Quotient.”

Online Editors