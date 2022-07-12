| 21.6°C Dublin

Coronavirus SEO

Coronavirus, or Covid-19, has infected millions people around the world, and hundreds of thousands in Ireland.

Almost 15 million more people died all over the world than would have been expected during pre-Covid times. The pandemic had an unprecedented impact on Irish life, and since March 2020 there have been various lockdowns designed to curtail the disease's spread. We answer your questions such as what are Covid symptoms? What happens to your body after contracting Covid? To stay up to date on the latest Coronavirus (COVID-19) news, download the Independent.ie app

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy