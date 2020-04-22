Coronavirus Latest Updates: roadmap to easing restrictions will be announced before May 5

Independent.ie's live blog is here to keep you informed of what's going on in Ireland and across the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

07.31 22/04/2020

Warning that public demand for masks could lead to shortage for health staff

Concerns have been raised about whether Ireland will have enough face masks to meet demand as health experts predict people will soon be required to wear them in public.

With the World Health Organisation (WHO) expected to issue a policy U-turn on wearing masks, experts fear this may have a knock-on effect and jeopardise the supply to HSE staff.

Some European countries and US states have already made it compulsory to wear masks on public transport and when visiting shops.

In the UK, scientific advisers met yesterday to discuss whether people should be urged to wear masks in public in a bid to combat Covid-19.

The WHO previously said there was no evidence to support the use of masks by the general population in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Read More

Economy will take two years to come back from Covid-19 crash - Donohoe

The economy could bounce back from the massive shock caused by the coronavirus crisis in the space of two years - but it will depend on the success of efforts to combat the disease here and abroad.

The assessment of the prospects of Ireland recovering was made as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe also set out in stark terms the damage it is set to wreak.

He said: "We are clearly now in the midst of a severe recession both domestically and globally."

But Mr Donohoe also pledged he is "determined to do all we can" to avoid the kind of lost decade experienced after the last economic crash.

The Government's Stability Programme Update (SPU) for 2020 makes for grim reading.

Read More

Coronavirus: 'Contact sport in Ireland is a long way off' - Leading expert's stark warning

ONE of the country's most prominent medical experts has warned that it will take near elimination of coronavirus or the development of effective treatments to allow any contact sport to be played again in this country.

On the day the Government said all licensed events attracting crowds of 5,000 would not be allowed before September, Professor Sam McConkey told the Irish Independent he couldn't foresee any sport with physical contact taking place in this country for some time.

However, he predicted that "soon we could be living in a world where there is lots of sport", with social restrictions expected to ease over the coming weeks, although it raises fears that even a return to club-level Gaelic games, soccer and rugby is still a long way off.

Read More

Online Editors