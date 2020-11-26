Coronavirus Ireland: three further deaths and 335 new cases confirmed

There have been three further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 335 new cases of the virus confirmed by the Department of Health today.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 2036, while the total number of cases within the state has risen to 71,494.

This comes as the cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 are due to meet today to discuss the recommendations set out by Nphet on how the country should exit Level Five restrictions next week.

The cabinet in full will then meet tomorrow afternoon to sign off on the agreed upon measures and Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due to make an announcement tomorrow evening confirming Ireland's pathway from the highest level of restrictions.

Elsewhere, there were eight further deaths and 442 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar today confirmed there would be no cross-border travel ban put in place and people would be able to visit Northern Ireland when inter-county travel is once again permitted.

Read More

Of the cases notified today; 162 are men and 171 are women; 64pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old.

There have been 119 new cases in Dublin, 29 in Kilkenny, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 19 in Tipperary, 19 in Cork, with the remaining 106 spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today, there were 246 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU.

Fifteen people were hospitalised in the past 24 hours with Covid-19.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 has fallen to 103 according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Donegal remains the county with the highest incidence rate at 218, Louth (201.7), Limerick (188) and Waterford (149.8) also remain high.

Wexford has the lowest incidence in the country at 36 while Leitrim (40.6) and Kerry (53.5) are also comparatively low with the rest of the country.

The positivity rate among tests in the last seven days has fallen to 2.8pc.

Read More

Online Editors