Coronavirus Ireland: One person has died, eight new cases

A FURTHER one person has died from Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the death toll to 1,706.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of eight confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,303 confirmed cases in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland for four days in a row earlier this week while two deaths were reported on Saturday. The total stands at 541.

There were new seven new confirmed cases of the virus reported on Sunday, bringing the total to 4,848 since the pandemic began.

