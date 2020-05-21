Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Taoiseach says ‘there is no ‘no risk’ option’ on schools reopening in September

A Covid 19 compliance officer puts up covid 19 social distancing signs on a building site in Dublins city centre ahead of phase one of the road map which will allow builders to go back to work due to an easing of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) restrictions. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.

09.01 21/05/2020

Taoiseach on reopening schools in September: ‘there is no ‘no risk’ option’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that there is no “no risk option” when it comes to reopening schools in September.

The Fine Gael leader added on Newstalk’s Breakfast this morning that if the virus remains under control and “all things remain equal”, schools will reopen in September.

“There is the risk of the virus coming back again and spreading again,” he said.

“It’s not intended that schools will open until September but we are looking at how we’re going to do that now and it does require a bit of planning.

Irish consultant teams up with dressmaker and sail manufacturer to produce quality PPE for frontline workers

Expand Close University Hospital Waterford (UHW) consultant ophthalmic surgeon Gareth Higgins. / Facebook

Ralph Riegel reports

AN IRISH consultant has teamed up with an acclaimed dressmaker and a sail manufacturer to create hard-wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) which can be reused by frontline healthcare staff.

It is hoped that the Irish product can now drastically reduce the country's dependence on PPE imports and long supply chains.

University Hospital Waterford (UHW) consultant ophthalmic surgeon Gareth Higgins worked with Waterford dressmaker Colette McGrath and renowned sail manufacturer Richard Marshall to create the hard-wearing PPE gown which meets all criteria required for frontline healthcare staff.

Mr Higgins, who also teaches medical students, said the high-quality gowns were produced thanks to a perfect coming together of skill sets in Waterford.

“Initially I asked them to make a batch - Richard Marshall had a machine that he could cut panels for Colette McGrath, so they made a

batch of 100," he told WLRFM.

"They were so ideal - they are light, they are much more robust than the paper gowns that we have and they feel very protective, so once I had them, I realised that this is absolutely ideal and they can be re-washed."

"The (UHW) management were very much behind me and very interested so we managed to get an initial batch of 3,000 made up for the hospital."

Critically, the new gown design not only offers perfect protection for healthcare staff but also lessons Ireland's dependence on imports and, potentially, can offer a local job creation boost.

Their gown is comfortable and offers the reassurance of being much tougher wearing than light disposable gowns.

The concept of reusable, high-quality medical gowns is nothing new.

Reusable gowns which were sterilised in a long, hot wash cycle were once the bedrock of some hospital services.

However, they were replaced over the years with disposable gowns.

“I think that long term, for everything, we are going to have to re-examine these really long supply chains, even if it is more expensive, if it can be produced locally, it can be scaled up," Mr Higgins said.

"From a security health point of view I think it is a better idea to have re-usable kit and also have short supply lines.”

“The quality of the gown produced by Colette and Richard made it very easy to see that this was the way to go, especially in terms of some of the quality of the gowns that have come in from China had been a bit mixed, in terms of sizes and the quality of the materials."

"At least we knew we had the guaranteed quality local product and also re-usability means that it’s just a question of how quickly you can launder them and get them back on the floor.”





08.18 21/05/2020

Charity calls for limits on funerals to be relaxed

A charity has asked the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to ease funeral restrictions.

The call comes after a survey showed almost one in 10 believes being with extended family and friends is a key part of the grieving process.

However, this may not be possible, with strict funeral restrictions and family members being unable to physically attend the funeral of a loved one amid the lockdown.

A survey conducted by Behaviour and Attitudes for the Irish Hospice Foundation found 68pc think the pandemic has made society rethink the way it deals with death and bereavement.

WATCH: Trump accuses China of fake Covid-19 toll

US President Donald Trump has again accused China of lying about its Covid-19 toll.

Mr Trump said he "saw more problem on television than they were reporting just by looking at a picture".

07.11 21/05/2020

Number of cases worlwide reaches 5m

The number of coronavirus cases across the globe has hit the 5m mark, according to a tally from the John Hopkins University.

The United States remains with the highest number at cases, with 1,551,853. Russia is second with 308,705 confirmed cases, while Brazil has seen 291,579 cases.

A total of 249,619 cases have been recorded in the United Kingdom and 232,555 in Spain.

A total of over 327,000 people have sadly passed away from the virus worldwide.

Rural residents forced to fight rampant virus alone after doctors sent to cities

Expand Close Distraught: Relatives mourn the death of Martin Orrala (82) in Ecuador. Photo: Reuters/Vicente Gaibor del Pino REUTERS / Facebook

When a group of villagers in the Ecuadorian fishing community of El Real came down with coughs and fevers in early April, nobody was sure if they had the coronavirus - and no health workers were available to diagnose or treat them.

Their local doctor, like many of rural Ecuador's health workers, had been transferred to the country's biggest city, Guayaquil.

There, the Covid-19 pandemic had overwhelmed hospitals and left authorities struggling to collect bodies.

The villagers say they were only able to provide traditional remedies such as lemon and eucalyptus to the ill, 11 of whom died of what residents believe was the coronavirus.

Employers warned to limit staff meetings to two hours

Expand Close Dr Ronan Glynn said there were ramifications for having meetings over two hours (Niall Carson/PA) / Facebook

Employers have been warned they should limit gatherings of staff or meetings in a room to no more than two hours to minimise the risk of workers having to stay at home if one of them tests positive for the coronavirus.

It may mean colleagues who were in the same room as the person who tests positive will have to remain out of work for two weeks as a precaution.

The advice was clarified yesterday by Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, who said this will become more relevant as more people return to work.

The rule applies to workers in a "closed space" like an office who are together for more than two hours if one of them is found to be diagnosed with the virus.

Public will be asked to give blood samples for antibody screening

Expand Close Coronavirus: Taking a blood sample from a random number of people in the population and analysing it for antibodies should give some measure of the true rate of infection / Facebook

Twitter

Members of the public are to be asked to provide blood samples from next month for a test which can tell them if they have had the coronavirus.

The screening for antibodies - which people who have recovered from the virus build up - is to be carried out at random to give the first indication what the rate of infection is in the population.

Although the number of confirmed cases of the virus stands at 24,315, the real number who have been infected is likely to run into hundreds of thousands, with some scientists believing around 6pc of the population may have had the virus so far.

Antibodies may provide immunity from re-infection, although the extent and duration of this is still unclear.

