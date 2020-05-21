Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Number of cases worldwide crosses 5m mark

A Covid 19 compliance officer puts up covid 19 social distancing signs on a building site in Dublins city centre ahead of phase one of the road map which will allow builders to go back to work due to an easing of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) restrictions. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.









08.18 21/05/2020

Charity calls for limits on funerals to be relaxed

A charity has asked the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to ease funeral restrictions.

The call comes after a survey showed almost one in 10 believes being with extended family and friends is a key part of the grieving process.

However, this may not be possible, with strict funeral restrictions and family members being unable to physically attend the funeral of a loved one amid the lockdown.

A survey conducted by Behaviour and Attitudes for the Irish Hospice Foundation found 68pc think the pandemic has made society rethink the way it deals with death and bereavement.

WATCH: Trump accuses China of fake Covid-19 toll

US President Donald Trump has again accused China of lying about its Covid-19 toll.

Mr Trump said he "saw more problem on television than they were reporting just by looking at a picture".

07.11 21/05/2020

Number of cases worlwide reaches 5m

The number of coronavirus cases across the globe has hit the 5m mark, according to a tally from the John Hopkins University.

The United States remains with the highest number at cases, with 1,551,853. Russia is second with 308,705 confirmed cases, while Brazil has seen 291,579 cases.

A total of 249,619 cases have been recorded in the United Kingdom and 232,555 in Spain.

A total of over 327,000 people have sadly passed away from the virus worldwide.

Rural residents forced to fight rampant virus alone after doctors sent to cities

Distraught: Relatives mourn the death of Martin Orrala (82) in Ecuador. Photo: Reuters/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Distraught: Relatives mourn the death of Martin Orrala (82) in Ecuador. Photo: Reuters/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

When a group of villagers in the Ecuadorian fishing community of El Real came down with coughs and fevers in early April, nobody was sure if they had the coronavirus - and no health workers were available to diagnose or treat them.

Their local doctor, like many of rural Ecuador's health workers, had been transferred to the country's biggest city, Guayaquil.

There, the Covid-19 pandemic had overwhelmed hospitals and left authorities struggling to collect bodies.

The villagers say they were only able to provide traditional remedies such as lemon and eucalyptus to the ill, 11 of whom died of what residents believe was the coronavirus.

Employers warned to limit staff meetings to two hours

Dr Ronan Glynn said there were ramifications for having meetings over two hours (Niall Carson/PA)

Dr Ronan Glynn said there were ramifications for having meetings over two hours (Niall Carson/PA)

Employers have been warned they should limit gatherings of staff or meetings in a room to no more than two hours to minimise the risk of workers having to stay at home if one of them tests positive for the coronavirus.

It may mean colleagues who were in the same room as the person who tests positive will have to remain out of work for two weeks as a precaution.

The advice was clarified yesterday by Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, who said this will become more relevant as more people return to work.

The rule applies to workers in a "closed space" like an office who are together for more than two hours if one of them is found to be diagnosed with the virus.

Public will be asked to give blood samples for antibody screening

Coronavirus: Taking a blood sample from a random number of people in the population and analysing it for antibodies should give some measure of the true rate of infection

Coronavirus: Taking a blood sample from a random number of people in the population and analysing it for antibodies should give some measure of the true rate of infection

Members of the public are to be asked to provide blood samples from next month for a test which can tell them if they have had the coronavirus.

The screening for antibodies - which people who have recovered from the virus build up - is to be carried out at random to give the first indication what the rate of infection is in the population.

Although the number of confirmed cases of the virus stands at 24,315, the real number who have been infected is likely to run into hundreds of thousands, with some scientists believing around 6pc of the population may have had the virus so far.

Antibodies may provide immunity from re-infection, although the extent and duration of this is still unclear.

Online Editors