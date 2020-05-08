Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: New coronavirus cases lowest in six weeks

Medical staff wearing protective clothing and an official acting as a patient conduct a demonstration of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

08.07 08/05/2020

Pandemic unleashing a tsunami of hate, says UN chief

The coronavirus pandemic keeps unleashing "a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering", UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said.

He appealed on Friday for "an all-out effort to end hate speech globally".

Mr Guterres said "anti-foreigner sentiment has surged online and in the streets, anti-Semitic conspiracy theories have spread, and Covid-19-related anti-Muslim attacks have occurred".

He said migrants and refugees "have been vilified as a source of the virus and then denied access to medical treatment".

New cases reported in China and South Korea as lockdown measures ease worldwide

Brian Waldret, co-owner of Hello Salon in Arizona, in the US, disinfects surfaces (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

China and South Korea both reported more coronavirus infections Friday after reopening economies damaged by devastating outbreaks.

Governments around the world are opting to accept the risks of easing pandemic-fighting restrictions, that left huge numbers of people without income or safety nets.

In the US, some governors are disregarding or creatively interpreting White House guidelines in easing their states' lockdowns and letting businesses reopen.

An Associated Press analysis found 17 states appeared to have not met one of the key benchmarks set by the White House for loosening up - a 14-day downward trajectory in new cases or positive test rates.

07.15 08/05/2020

EU finance ministers resume talks on virus crisis fallout and fixes

A man wearing a protective face mask and glove drinks a coffee, as Italy begins a staged end to its nationwide lockdown. Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Today EU finance ministers resume video discussions on how to tackle the coronavirus economic carnage which threatens everyone in Ireland.

It's time to assess how much Brussels can really do to help.

How bad is it all?

It gets worse every day. On Wednesday, the EU's policy-guiding commission said coronavirus would mean the bloc's economy would shrink by 7.7pc this year with Ireland just about on that appalling average, with 7.5pc. Yesterday opened with the ECB suggesting the contraction could be as bad as 12pc. Let's remember that as recently as the end of February all talk was about economic growth. Remember also that economic growth is what creates and sustains jobs and prosperity.

Renewed hope we can ease the lockdown as new coronavirus cases lowest in weeks

Richard Madeley helping load up food to deliver to people with dementia (PA)

New daily cases of coronavirus are at their lowest level in weeks - offering some degree of optimism that Ireland is on course to begin easing its lockdown.

Just 137 people were diagnosed with the virus yesterday, while the number of patients in intensive care dropped to 76. It had reached 140 at one point.

And fewer than two cases are being admitted to hospital daily, down from four to six last week, according to Professor Philip Nolan of Maynooth University, who is advising the Government on trends.

He also revealed the R number - which indicates how many people a person with the virus is likely to infect - had fallen to 0.5 to 0.6, down from the 5 or 6 in late February or early March. By mid-March, it was around 1.6.

"There has been great success up to now and we need to find ways to keep the spread of the virus at a very low level for many weeks to come," he said.

Students will have to opt in to sit Leaving Cert papers

Parents Council warns students are suffering increasing stress and calls for certainty over exams (stock photo)

Sweeping changes to this year's Leaving Cert will allow for predictive grades, while students will need to opt in to sit the exams.

The 61,000 students will have to choose and, in the first instance, will be asked whether they want to be assessed via predictive grades, which would be based on their performance in school.

But it is understood that candidates who want to sit the traditional exams - and they have a legal right to do so - will be facilitated.

A student survey conducted last weekend showed that 79pc of sixth years now support the option of predictive grades, suggesting that a significant majority would take this route.

