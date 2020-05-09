Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Italy passes 30,000 deaths

Moving forward: Workers press on with renovations at the Samaritaine luxury department store. Photo: Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg

08.10 09/05/2020

Italy passes 30,000 deaths as fears mount over new rules

Expand Close Common battle: A woman rides a bike past the Colosseum in Rome yesterday, as officials announced the number of deaths from coronavirus in Italy now exceeds 30,000. Photo: Getty Images AFP via Getty Images / Facebook

Italy has become the first European Union country to record more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths.

The Health Ministry registered 243 deaths yesterday, bringing the total of those who have died in the country to 30,201.

Italy was the first country in Europe with a major outbreak of Covid-19.

Authorities said many more are likely to have died with the infection at home or in nursing homes without being diagnosed.

Spy agency says Kim's absence was due to virus fears - not heart surgery

Expand Close On show: Kim Jong-un at a fertiliser plant north of Pyongyang, in this image released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency. Photo: KCNA/via Reuters via REUTERS / Facebook

There are no signs North Korean leader Kim Jong-un received heart surgery when he disappeared from state media for three weeks, but he reduced public activity due to coronavirus concerns, South Korean lawmakers briefed by its spy agency said.

Mr Kim attended the completion of a fertiliser plant, North Korea's official media said on Saturday, the first report of his appearing in public since April 11.

His absence fuelled a flurry of speculation about his health and whereabouts, with a South Korean news outlet reporting Mr Kim was recovering from a cardiovascular procedure while CNN said US officials were monitoring intelligence he was "in grave danger" after surgery.

Covid's cruel blueprint for a better world

Expand Close Working from home: John's wife Vivian / Facebook

The summer is here, the days are hot and I am out putting up sheep wire on our hill farm with my father. Fencing, that ancient act, is nothing new to us, but in the time of the coronavirus it has become a strange and novel thing. As we work, we must keep our distance from one another like strangers.

The erection of this fence has come to symbolise our new life.

Our latex gloves are tight and firm as we affix the wire to the fencing posts. Our 100 sheep have been brazen in their attacks on the sweet grass of the front fields of late and have broken through the old wire. The sheep wire will put manners on them, we joke.

It has been eight weeks since the country started to close down and, though much in the world has changed, the age-old practice of farming continues. We the people of the land have found ourselves challenged and championed.

Leaving Cert chaos hits plans to reopen schools

Expand Close Decision: Education Minister Joe McHugh announces the postponement of this year’s Leaving Certificate examinations. Photo: Leon Farrell / Facebook

The final phase of the Government's roadmap for reopening Ireland says educational institutions can open on "a phased basis at the beginning of the academic year 2020-21".

Sources put emphasis on the word "phased", adding that schools will have to change how they operate and that will have a knock-on effect on parents who need to return to work.

Already, under sweeping changes to this year's Leaving Cert, exams scheduled for late July and August are definitely off.

Instead schools will calculate the marks they believe their students would have achieved had exams happened as normal in June.

