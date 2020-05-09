Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: 18 more people have died from Covid-19 and a further 219 cases confirmed

Moving forward: Workers press on with renovations at the Samaritaine luxury department store. Photo: Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg

A member of the clinical staff wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as she cares for a patient at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge. (Photo by Neil HALL / POOL / AFP) (Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.









RTÉ executives hope to replicate the hit BBC telethon The Big Night In which raised over €30m for frontline workers and those affected by Covid-19.

Independent.ie has learnt that the national broadcaster wants it to be staged on May 30.

According to a source at RTÉ, the show would take inspiration from the BBC version which was a roaring success last month.

RTÉ is going through the logistics needed to put on a similar show, with an all-Irish cast raising money for those affected by the pandemic.

The show will be made up of live broadcasts from studio as well as some carefully scripted pre-recorded sketches and musical performances.

“The idea is that the public would pledge into the show over the course of the night, with a grand total reached at the end,” the source said.

“This is the sort of show that could really lift the nation for three hours.”

Read More

17.45 09/05/2020

18 more people have died from coronavirus and a further 219 cases have been confirmed

Another 18 people in Ireland have died of coronavirus.

There have now been a total 1,446 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

It comes as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was notified of another 219 confirmed cases of Covid-19. This brings the total number of conformed cases in Ireland to 22,760.





15.47 09/05/2020

Holohan won't play ball on hopes of pubs opening early

Expand Close Reassurance: Dr Tony Holohan insists visitors did not bring the virus into nursing homes. Photo by Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Reassurance: Dr Tony Holohan insists visitors did not bring the virus into nursing homes. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Efforts to fast-track the opening of pubs, ahead of the timeline in the Government's roadmap to ease coronavirus restrictions, have been dealt a blow by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Although vintners want to reopen pubs next month, he said this should not happen until the latter part of the roadmap in August.

"The nature of engagement that takes place in a pub environment is more towards the latter end of restrictions. June is in the early stage," he said.

"I don't want to encourage sectors to hurry to recategorise themselves from a phase five to phase one. Opening pubs in June would not be part of our risk-based assessment."

Read More

'There's no respite': the devastating impact of abuse during lockdown

Expand Close Concerns: Emma Murphy. Photo by Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Concerns: Emma Murphy. Photo by Gerry Mooney

Time and time again, Emma Murphy has seen the devastating impact of domestic abuse. She talks of women arriving at Saoirse - the refuge shelter at Tallaght that she works with - and they are broken.

"They are shells of themselves," she says. "There's such fear there. Even if they haven't been physically or sexually abused, the scars of coercive control take a long time to heal. They have been constantly told that they're worthless - and they have come to believe it."

Sometimes they arrive at the shelter with young children. They have come as a last resort. "You want to help them get their lives back," Murphy says. "Because, for too long, their lives were taken away from them."

Read More

14.24 09/05/2020

State to guarantee refunds for package holidays in form of credit notes

Expand Close Shane Ross. Photo: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Shane Ross. Photo: Frank McGrath

The State will guarantee refunds for holidaymakers as ministers approve support for travel agents hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

Tourism Minister Shane Ross brought the plans to protect the travel industry to Cabinet.

The help is to come as a State guarantee, in the form of a refund credit note for package holidays booked though Irish-registered travel agents and tour operations.

The notes can be offered by the travel industry to customers in circumstances where they are not able to provide a cash refund or a full cash refund.

Read More

Industries plead for lifelines with existence at stake

Expand Close Adrian Cummins Picture: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Adrian Cummins Picture: Mark Condren

The crisis could lead to €3bn in lost revenues for the Irish hotel industry, with a drop of up to 40pc in business.

Up to 100,000 jobs are at risk. Hotels are due to reopen on July 20, with limited occupancy, and on-site bars will be closed until August 10.

Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, president of the Irish Hotels Federation, said: "It's imperative we do everything possible to mitigate the risk. Urgent Government supports are essential, including the continuation of the wage subsidy scheme, to safeguard 260,000 livelihoods and the tourism industry.

"We need a rates waiver for a minimum of 12 months and the VAT rate to be reduced to zero for a year."

Read More

WATCH: Magician Roy Horn has passed away after contracting coronavirus aged 75

Magician Roy Horn, best known as part of the Las Vegas performing duo of Siegfried & Roy, has died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus.

The entertainer tested positive for the illness last month and was said to have been “responding well to treatment”.

However, his death was confirmed on Friday and his representative said he died from “complications of Covid-19”

12.00 09/05/2020

Business minister formally announces Return to Work Safely Protocol which will see temperature testing, no handshake and intensive cleaning policies

Expand Close Business minister Heather Humphreys (Photocall Ireland/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Business minister Heather Humphreys (Photocall Ireland/PA)

Business minister Heather Humphreys has formally announced the Return to Work Safely Protocol this afternoon which will see temperature testing, no handshake and intensive cleaning policies.

The plans were developed in a "collaborative effort" by the Department of Business along with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, employers’ group Ibec and the Construction Industry Federation.

The protocol is mandatory and is seen as the "minimum effort" which must be put in place by employers before they reopen.

The Department of Health and the HSE were also involved and the Health and Safety Authority will enforce the rules.

The measures will have to be implemented in businesses, offices and construction sites.

"The protocol is mandatory and the HSA will be in charge of its oversights and implementation," said the minister at government buildings.

"This document sets the minimum measures required in every workplace."

"We all want businesses to reopen and people to get back to work," added the minister.

"We all want Ireland to get back to work but it has to happen safely."

The HSA will appoint inspectors to work "collaboratively" with employers to make improvements if necessary and workplaces will be ordered to shut down if they are not implemented.

Employers will be asked to develop a Covid-19 Business response plan prior to reopening which will address risk and its response to virus infections in the workplace.

The protocol also states that employees who will be returning to work will need additional support for stress caused by financial reasons, a death of a relative or difficulties with personal relationships.

They will also have to complete a pre-return to work form which will state that they have not been in contact with the virus.

Employers will then have to appoint a lead worker representative, who will be in charge of ensuring that health measures are "strictly adhered to" by staff.

There must also be induction training for all workers on public health guidance, how the workplace is organised to address risk, and any other relevant sector-specific advice.

The protocol urges for a no handshake policy to be implemented as well as temperature testing social distancing, hand sanitiser and tissue provision.

The wearing of face coverings is stated to be “not a replacement” for other hygiene measures.

According to the protocol, remote working should be encouraged and free office space should be used as isolation areas for staff who are exhibiting virus symptoms.

Strict cleaning measures will also have to be implemented - frequently touched surfaces like worktops will have to be "visibly clean" at all times and must be cleaned "at least twice daily". Wipes or disinfection products, paper towels and waste bins and bags must also be provided for employees to keep their own workspaces clean.

Work areas, especially communal areas and bathrooms, must also be cleaned at least twice per day and whenever facilities are visibly dirty.

PPE must be selected on the basis of hazard to the worker and provided by employers.

Under the protocols staff who display coronavirus symptoms during the working day will be directed to this designated isolation area by a manager.

Two-metre distance will have to be maintained as transportation is arranged for the worker to go home or to get medical attention and they will have to avoid public transport.

Logs of work groups will have to be put in place for contact tracing and a risk assessment of any incident would have to be carried out.

Plastic sneeze guards at workplaces where two-metre separation social distancing is not possible should also be put in place.

Some aspects of the protocol will vary from different workplaces but the document sets out "overarching principals" which must be followed.

11.30 09/05/2020

'If they had not given us a permit to go and work, I do not think I'd be alive'

Expand Close Struggle: Taiwo Ayinde, who lives in a Mayo direct provision centre, said it broke her heart to see how afraid her clients had become. Photo: Keith Heneghan Photo : Keith Heneghan / Phocus / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Struggle: Taiwo Ayinde, who lives in a Mayo direct provision centre, said it broke her heart to see how afraid her clients had become. Photo: Keith Heneghan

When Taiwo Ayinde got home from work, her children knew to stay away from her.

Ms Ayinde, who is from Nigeria and lives in a direct provision centre in Ballyhaunis, worked as a home carer.

After arriving home, she would take off her uniform and put it straight into the washing machine. Then, she would go to the bathroom to wash herself "from head to toe". "Then, I could hug my children," she said.

Ms Ayinde is one of the 160 healthcare workers living in direct provision.

Read More

'Expect litigation from chaos - it can't be done fairly'

Expand Close Doubts: Marie Cormican, of Mount Sackville Secondary School, Chapelizod, Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Doubts: Marie Cormican, of Mount Sackville Secondary School, Chapelizod, Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Students are giving mixed views about the decision to cancel the Leaving Cert in favour of predictive grading by teachers

Among their chief concerns is the fairness of the marking system.

One Dublin Leaving Cert student says she doesn't believe the Irish education system has the ability to predict grades fairly.

Castleknock teenager Marie Cormican (18) is a Leaving Cert candidate at Mount Sackville Secondary School, Chapelizod, Dublin.

She said: "I have read a litany of open letters and editorials trumpeting the 'fairness' of such a method.

Read More

10.27 09/05/2020

Special isolation areas for staff with coronavirus symptoms among protocols for reopening workplaces

Expand Close Positive: ‘Working from home with and around children can be done well’ Stock Image / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Positive: ‘Working from home with and around children can be done well’ Stock Image

EMPLOYERS will have to have special isolation areas for staff who display coronavirus symptoms under new protocols for reopening workplaces.

The government is to launch its Return to Work Safety Protocol tomorrow which include a raft of measures that will have to be implemented in businesses, offices and construction sites.

Among the measures expected to be in the plan are no handshake policies and the installation of plastic sneeze guards at workplaces where two-metre separation social distancing is not possible.

The plans were developed by the Department of Business along with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, employers’ group Ibec and the Construction Industry Federation.

WATCH: Man City players help battle virus

Premier League football club Manchester City realeas a video detailing how they have helped in the battle the city is facing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Read: Hiqa moves to act on nursing homes - but could the watchdog have barked sooner to help prevent more deaths?

Expand Close Testing underway at St Joseph’s nursing home at Listowel Community Hospital last week, with a special tent set up by the Civil Defence outside the facility as part of the operation / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Testing underway at St Joseph’s nursing home at Listowel Community Hospital last week, with a special tent set up by the Civil Defence outside the facility as part of the operation

Last week, as the death toll in nursing homes crept towards the 800 mark, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) went to check up on the settings yet to have an outbreak.

By doing this, the agency, which monitors the safety and quality of both the healthcare and social care systems in Ireland, said it wants to "support nursing homes to prepare for an outbreak and put in place appropriate contingency plans to deal with same".

For some, the move to carry out risk assessments, more than a month after the regulator was informed of its first case, is more than a little belated.

"The support in terms of preparedness would have ideally occurred much earlier," said Tadgh Daly, CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI).

Read More

09.25 09/05/2020

€1.5m raised for Pieta House Sunrise Appeal after Darkness into Light cancelled due to virus

Expand Close On behalf of Electric Ireland, Darkness Into Light Ambassador and former Kilkenny hurler, Tommy Walsh is encouraging the public to come together, while staying apart by getting up at 5:30am on May 9th to watch the sunrise to show solidarity with those impacted by suicide. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie ©INPHO/James Crombie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp On behalf of Electric Ireland, Darkness Into Light Ambassador and former Kilkenny hurler, Tommy Walsh is encouraging the public to come together, while staying apart by getting up at 5:30am on May 9th to watch the sunrise to show solidarity with those impacted by suicide. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie

Thousands of people took part in the Pieta House Sunrise Appeal this morning at 5.30am after the annual Darkness Into Light fundraiser was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The charity lost out on approximately €6.5m in revenue due to the cancellation and had to cut salaries by up to 30pc, as well as announcing 28 redundancies.

However, the annual DIL event was replaced this year with a Sunrise Appeal, where the public were asked to get up at 5.30am this morning, watch the sunrise from their homes and donate.

€1.5m has been raised by the public so far after an appeal on last night's Late Late Show. This includes a €100,000 donation from Electric Ireland.

08.10 09/05/2020

Italy passes 30,000 deaths as fears mount over new rules

Expand Close Common battle: A woman rides a bike past the Colosseum in Rome yesterday, as officials announced the number of deaths from coronavirus in Italy now exceeds 30,000. Photo: Getty Images AFP via Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Common battle: A woman rides a bike past the Colosseum in Rome yesterday, as officials announced the number of deaths from coronavirus in Italy now exceeds 30,000. Photo: Getty Images

Italy has become the first European Union country to record more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths.

The Health Ministry registered 243 deaths yesterday, bringing the total of those who have died in the country to 30,201.

Italy was the first country in Europe with a major outbreak of Covid-19.

Authorities said many more are likely to have died with the infection at home or in nursing homes without being diagnosed.

Spy agency says Kim's absence was due to virus fears - not heart surgery

Expand Close On show: Kim Jong-un at a fertiliser plant north of Pyongyang, in this image released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency. Photo: KCNA/via Reuters via REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp On show: Kim Jong-un at a fertiliser plant north of Pyongyang, in this image released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency. Photo: KCNA/via Reuters

There are no signs North Korean leader Kim Jong-un received heart surgery when he disappeared from state media for three weeks, but he reduced public activity due to coronavirus concerns, South Korean lawmakers briefed by its spy agency said.

Mr Kim attended the completion of a fertiliser plant, North Korea's official media said on Saturday, the first report of his appearing in public since April 11.

His absence fuelled a flurry of speculation about his health and whereabouts, with a South Korean news outlet reporting Mr Kim was recovering from a cardiovascular procedure while CNN said US officials were monitoring intelligence he was "in grave danger" after surgery.

Read More

Covid's cruel blueprint for a better world

Expand Close Working from home: John's wife Vivian / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Working from home: John's wife Vivian

The summer is here, the days are hot and I am out putting up sheep wire on our hill farm with my father. Fencing, that ancient act, is nothing new to us, but in the time of the coronavirus it has become a strange and novel thing. As we work, we must keep our distance from one another like strangers.

The erection of this fence has come to symbolise our new life.

Our latex gloves are tight and firm as we affix the wire to the fencing posts. Our 100 sheep have been brazen in their attacks on the sweet grass of the front fields of late and have broken through the old wire. The sheep wire will put manners on them, we joke.

It has been eight weeks since the country started to close down and, though much in the world has changed, the age-old practice of farming continues. We the people of the land have found ourselves challenged and championed.

Read More

Leaving Cert chaos hits plans to reopen schools

Expand Close Decision: Education Minister Joe McHugh announces the postponement of this year’s Leaving Certificate examinations. Photo: Leon Farrell / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Decision: Education Minister Joe McHugh announces the postponement of this year’s Leaving Certificate examinations. Photo: Leon Farrell

The final phase of the Government's roadmap for reopening Ireland says educational institutions can open on "a phased basis at the beginning of the academic year 2020-21".

Sources put emphasis on the word "phased", adding that schools will have to change how they operate and that will have a knock-on effect on parents who need to return to work.

Already, under sweeping changes to this year's Leaving Cert, exams scheduled for late July and August are definitely off.

Instead schools will calculate the marks they believe their students would have achieved had exams happened as normal in June.

Read More

Online Editors