Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: €1.5m raised for Pieta House Sunrise Appeal after Darkness into Light cancelled due to virus

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.

10.27 09/05/2020

Special isolation areas for staff with coronavirus symptoms among protocols for reopening workplaces

Expand Close Positive: ‘Working from home with and around children can be done well’ Stock Image / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Positive: ‘Working from home with and around children can be done well’ Stock Image

EMPLOYERS will have to have special isolation areas for staff who display coronavirus symptoms under new protocols for reopening workplaces.

The government is to launch its Return to Work Safety Protocol tomorrow which include a raft of measures that will have to be implemented in businesses, offices and construction sites.

Among the measures expected to be in the plan are no handshake policies and the installation of plastic sneeze guards at workplaces where two-metre separation social distancing is not possible.

The plans were developed by the Department of Business along with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, employers’ group Ibec and the Construction Industry Federation.

WATCH: Man City players help battle virus

Premier League football club Manchester City realeas a video detailing how they have helped in the battle the city is facing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Read: Hiqa moves to act on nursing homes - but could the watchdog have barked sooner to help prevent more deaths?

Expand Close Testing underway at St Joseph’s nursing home at Listowel Community Hospital last week, with a special tent set up by the Civil Defence outside the facility as part of the operation / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Testing underway at St Joseph’s nursing home at Listowel Community Hospital last week, with a special tent set up by the Civil Defence outside the facility as part of the operation

Last week, as the death toll in nursing homes crept towards the 800 mark, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) went to check up on the settings yet to have an outbreak.

By doing this, the agency, which monitors the safety and quality of both the healthcare and social care systems in Ireland, said it wants to "support nursing homes to prepare for an outbreak and put in place appropriate contingency plans to deal with same".

For some, the move to carry out risk assessments, more than a month after the regulator was informed of its first case, is more than a little belated.

"The support in terms of preparedness would have ideally occurred much earlier," said Tadgh Daly, CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI).

Read More

09.25 09/05/2020

€1.5m raised for Pieta House Sunrise Appeal after Darkness into Light cancelled due to virus

Expand Close On behalf of Electric Ireland, Darkness Into Light Ambassador and former Kilkenny hurler, Tommy Walsh is encouraging the public to come together, while staying apart by getting up at 5:30am on May 9th to watch the sunrise to show solidarity with those impacted by suicide. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie ©INPHO/James Crombie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp On behalf of Electric Ireland, Darkness Into Light Ambassador and former Kilkenny hurler, Tommy Walsh is encouraging the public to come together, while staying apart by getting up at 5:30am on May 9th to watch the sunrise to show solidarity with those impacted by suicide. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie

Thousands of people took part in the Pieta House Sunrise Appeal this morning at 5.30am after the annual Darkness Into Light fundraiser was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The charity lost out on approximately €6.5m in revenue due to the cancellation and had to cut salaries by up to 30pc, as well as announcing 28 redundancies.

However, the annual DIL event was replaced this year with a Sunrise Appeal, where the public were asked to get up at 5.30am this morning, watch the sunrise from their homes and donate.

€1.5m has been raised by the public so far after an appeal on last night's Late Late Show. This includes a €100,000 donation from Electric Ireland.

08.10 09/05/2020

Italy passes 30,000 deaths as fears mount over new rules

Expand Close Common battle: A woman rides a bike past the Colosseum in Rome yesterday, as officials announced the number of deaths from coronavirus in Italy now exceeds 30,000. Photo: Getty Images AFP via Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Common battle: A woman rides a bike past the Colosseum in Rome yesterday, as officials announced the number of deaths from coronavirus in Italy now exceeds 30,000. Photo: Getty Images

Italy has become the first European Union country to record more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths.

The Health Ministry registered 243 deaths yesterday, bringing the total of those who have died in the country to 30,201.

Italy was the first country in Europe with a major outbreak of Covid-19.

Authorities said many more are likely to have died with the infection at home or in nursing homes without being diagnosed.

Spy agency says Kim's absence was due to virus fears - not heart surgery

Expand Close On show: Kim Jong-un at a fertiliser plant north of Pyongyang, in this image released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency. Photo: KCNA/via Reuters via REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp On show: Kim Jong-un at a fertiliser plant north of Pyongyang, in this image released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency. Photo: KCNA/via Reuters

There are no signs North Korean leader Kim Jong-un received heart surgery when he disappeared from state media for three weeks, but he reduced public activity due to coronavirus concerns, South Korean lawmakers briefed by its spy agency said.

Mr Kim attended the completion of a fertiliser plant, North Korea's official media said on Saturday, the first report of his appearing in public since April 11.

His absence fuelled a flurry of speculation about his health and whereabouts, with a South Korean news outlet reporting Mr Kim was recovering from a cardiovascular procedure while CNN said US officials were monitoring intelligence he was "in grave danger" after surgery.

Read More

Covid's cruel blueprint for a better world

Expand Close Working from home: John's wife Vivian / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Working from home: John's wife Vivian

The summer is here, the days are hot and I am out putting up sheep wire on our hill farm with my father. Fencing, that ancient act, is nothing new to us, but in the time of the coronavirus it has become a strange and novel thing. As we work, we must keep our distance from one another like strangers.

The erection of this fence has come to symbolise our new life.

Our latex gloves are tight and firm as we affix the wire to the fencing posts. Our 100 sheep have been brazen in their attacks on the sweet grass of the front fields of late and have broken through the old wire. The sheep wire will put manners on them, we joke.

It has been eight weeks since the country started to close down and, though much in the world has changed, the age-old practice of farming continues. We the people of the land have found ourselves challenged and championed.

Read More

Leaving Cert chaos hits plans to reopen schools

Expand Close Decision: Education Minister Joe McHugh announces the postponement of this year’s Leaving Certificate examinations. Photo: Leon Farrell / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Decision: Education Minister Joe McHugh announces the postponement of this year’s Leaving Certificate examinations. Photo: Leon Farrell

The final phase of the Government's roadmap for reopening Ireland says educational institutions can open on "a phased basis at the beginning of the academic year 2020-21".

Sources put emphasis on the word "phased", adding that schools will have to change how they operate and that will have a knock-on effect on parents who need to return to work.

Already, under sweeping changes to this year's Leaving Cert, exams scheduled for late July and August are definitely off.

Instead schools will calculate the marks they believe their students would have achieved had exams happened as normal in June.

Read More

Online Editors