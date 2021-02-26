Coronavirus Ireland: 29 further deaths and 776 more cases confirmed

A member of the swab team working at the Covid-19 test centre at DkIT earlier this year. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

There have been 29 further deaths and 776 more Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

17 of these deaths occurred in February, and 12 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 77 years and the age range was 29 - 95 years.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 218,251 and the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 4,300.

This comes as approximately 40,000 people who are at very high risk of severe illness if they contract Covid-19 are being moved up the vaccination priority list, HSE chief Paul Reid said.

People aged between 16 and 69 that suffer with a medical condition that puts them at serious risk from the disease have been moved to the fourth cohort to be vaccinated.

This means they are next in line after everyone over the age of 70 has been vaccinated.

This cohort contains people undergoing cancer treatments such as chemo and radiotherapy, people with motor neuron disease, down syndrome, cystic fibrosis and diabetes among other illnesses.

The HSE are currently identifying the people who qualify for this group, planning which vaccines may best fit this group and admitted that this was “a complex group” that may require vaccination in various settings, Mr Reid said on RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland.

The HSE CEO said there was “very good news” in terms of vaccination efficacy in nursing home residents and staff.

This comes as positive cases in nursing home settings fell 80pc in one week in February following the vaccination roll-out.

He has asked Dr Colm Henry to look at the possibility of relaxing restrictions in nursing homes with regards to visitation in light of this, but this will also be contingent on Nphet’s advice to the HSE, Mr Reid said.

“I would like to see us reducing restrictions in nursing homes and I know Nursing Homes Ireland would like it,” Mr Reid said.

The HSE boss did sound caution, though, saying the virus has shown a “tendency to out-manoeuvre any plan we put in place and we have had significant death and mortality in nursing homes”.

