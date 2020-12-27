| 1.8°C Dublin

'Commons' effort seeks to keep U.S. farmland affordable - indefinitely

Carey L. Biron

When Josh Stover started raising a few chickens 10 years ago in West Virginia, he just wanted to make sure his family had enough meat and eggs - but then things snowballed.

Within a year, he had 100 birds, which were followed by a herd of dairy goats, sheep, cows and pigs, as Stover's project grew into a business selling at farmers markets and local restaurants in the eastern U.S. state.

He quickly ran out of space. So, he opted to lease some land, including a 30-acre (12-hectare) parcel that he was settling into last year when the owner decided to sell.

