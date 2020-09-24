Commission will take collective decision on Apple tax appeal

The full European Commission must decide collectively on whether to appeal the Apple tax ruling in July that tore up the €13billionn back-taxes bill demanded in 2016 by Brussels.

The decision whether or not to appeal is expected to be announced early on Friday, but neither the Irish Government nor Apple - the two other parties to the case - had been informed how Brussels plans to proceed by late on Thursday evening. The deadline to appeal expires at midnight on Friday.

The 2016 ruling was challenged successfully by Apple and the Irish Government to the EU’s General Court of the European Union (GCEU), but the Commission can still take its case to the superior Court of Justice of the EU.

A spokeswoman for the European Competition Commission said on Thursday that decision had not yet been taken, and that any course of action would require approval by the full so-called college of commissioners led by Ursula von der Leyen, not just Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

Brussels has had since July 15th to consider an appeal against the decision by the General Court that quashed the Commission’s order that Ireland collect €13bn in alleged back taxes dating back decades from Apple.

An appeal to the Courts of Justice of the European Union can only be on a point, or points, of law not on the facts of the original case.

The General Court’s ruling in July appears to leave limited scope for such a challenge.

It dismissed what it described as the Commission’s “erroneous assessments of normal taxation under the Irish tax law applicable... [and] erroneous assessments of the activities within the Apple Group”.

Because its grasp of the facts was “erroneous”, the Commission couldn’t show any illegal state aid or favouritism to Apple over other companies, the Court said.

If an appeal does go ahead it could take two years but if that process is not in train by September 25th, the NTMA will move to dissolve the escrow account where the Apple funds are held. The total in the accounts where the back taxes plus interest are held stands at €14.3bn.

The Irish Government will begin a process to return funds to Apple immediately if the Commission does not appeal. The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) will manage the transfer which may take some time to complete.

