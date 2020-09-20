'Come on Sam, come on Sam' - Video of grandfather (89) of Tour de France champion Sam Bennett goes viral

| 6.1°C Dublin
Tour de France champion Sam Bennett was being willed on to win the race of a lifetime, back home by his biggest fan, his granddad Pat.
Pat Cashin, 89, was filmed as he watched the race unfold on TV with the video posted online by Tipp FM tonight.
âCome on Sam!â @Sammmy_Beâs grandad, Pat Cashin, cheers his grandson on to victory on the final stage of the Tour de France!— Tipp FM (@TippFM) September 20, 2020
Had it not been for Covid, 89yo Pat would have there in person.
Despite intense moments, there was no way the Tipperary cyclist’s granddad ever doubted Sam’s ability to win.
Wearing a mask and standing by the TV, Pat repeated the mantra: “Come on Sam, come on Sam,” while rubbing his hands together.
His eyes never once left the screen and even when the race ended, Pat was still glued to the screen.
Full of adrenaline and still standing by the TV as his grandson did a lap of glory, Pat said: “That was some race. Ah, thank God.”
Someone in the background says: “We did it” and Pat replies: “We sure did.”
Tipp FM posted the video. The radio station tweeted:
“Had it not been for Covid, 89-year-old Pat would have been there in person.”
