CNOOC decides not to exercise right to buy Tullow share of Uganda fields

Oil and gas group CNOOC has decided not to buy half of Tullow Oil’s assets in Uganda.

In April Tullow concluded a years-long process to sell its Uganda assets to French group Total, in a step towards reducing its debt.

The Irish explorer agreed to sell its entire interest in the Lake Albert development project for $575m (€523m).

Ugandan group CNOOC had the right to purchase 50pc of these assets on the same terms and conditions as Total.

However, the company has informed Tullow and Total that it will not exercise its pre-emption rights. Accordingly, there are no changes to the previously announced deal or timeline for the transaction to be concluded.

Tullow continues to expect the transaction to complete in the second half of this year.

The sale remains subject to a number of conditions, including approval by Tullow’s shareholders, government and other approvals, as well as the execution of a binding tax agreement with the Government of Uganda and the Uganda Revenue Authority.

Tullow, which earlier this year appointed Rahul Dhir as its new CEO, has been working to reduce its pile of net debt, which was $2.8bn at the end of 2019.

Additional reporting Bloomberg

Online Editors