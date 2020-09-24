Chelsea sign goalkeeper Mendy from Rennes in five-year deal

Rennes’ goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has completed his move to Chelsea (Andrew Milligan/PA).

Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from French club Rennes on a five-year contract.

Senegal international Mendy will provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has struggled for form and confidence at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old told the Blues' website: "I am so excited to be joining Chelsea. It's a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with (manager) Frank Lampard and all of his coaching staff.

"I look forward to meeting my team-mates and can't wait to get started."

Online Editors