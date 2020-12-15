Chaotic scenes outside Antrim Hospital as patients treated in ambulances in car park

Rows of ambulances, many with patients inside, in the car park outside Antrim Area hospital this evening. Photo: Stephen Davison

These are the chaotic scenes at Antrim Area Hospital this evening as healthcare workers struggle to cope with demand for their services.

At one point outside Antrim Area Hospital, a queue of 17 ambulances containing patients were lined up outside the Emergency Department while inside, a further 43 patients were waiting for an emergency bed.

Doctors were observed treating patients, including elderly men and women in their dressing gowns, in the hospital car park.

Director of operations at the Northern, Trust Wendy Magowan said: "I have never seen ambulances queued like this before.

"I have never seen anything like this before in my life."

The scenes unfolded as First Minister Arlene Foster participated in a call with other UK political leaders to review the planned relaxation of restrictions on household gatherings over Christmas.

No decisions were taken, with Stormont ministers set to convene to discuss the situation on Thursday amid intensifying calls from medics to rethink the relaxations and introduce fresh measures to curb the spread of the virus.

At that meeting, health minister Robin Swann will propose a series of new restrictions to executive colleagues.

"I will be bringing a paper to the executive on Thursday with a number of recommendations," he told MLAs earlier this afternoon.

