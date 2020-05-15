CELEBRATE OUR FRONTLINE STAR OF THE WEEK

For over 60 years, the Irish Independent has honoured our inspiring sporting heroes with the Sportstar of the Week awards.

This year our nation has faced a challenge far beyond our sporting fields.

New heroes have inspired us with their courage, dedication and commitment in the fight against Covid-19.

We want to honour the heroism of our frontline workers, with our Frontline Star of the Week award in association with our partner, The Croke Park Hotel.

Help us by nominating your frontline star. Do you know a doctor, or nurse, or someone else excelling in our health service? A caring neighbour, shop worker or someone in a community project going above and beyond?

To nominate someone, email your submission (100 words max) along with a photo, telling us about your nominee to frontlinestar@independent.ie

Online Editors