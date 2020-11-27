| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cavan no longer the butt of the jokes as Dublin face into toughest test of 2020

Ciarán Whelan

I’d hazard a guess that, in private, the majority of the Breffni players would want to play in Croke Park

Cavan players celebrate following their Ulster SFC final win over Donegal at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Cavan players celebrate following their Ulster SFC final win over Donegal at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Cavan players celebrate following their Ulster SFC final win over Donegal at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Cavan players celebrate following their Ulster SFC final win over Donegal at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The comedian David McSavage did a Savage Eye sketch a few years back where two Cavan farmers from Ballyjamesduff were being interviewed by a priest following their (alleged) return from the Moon.

It’s a parody of the old RTÉ Radharc series, or so I’m told, as that was before my time!

To summarise the sketch, under questioning one of the farmers realises they had not been walking on the Moon but, in fact, they had been in Belturbet.

Privacy