CAB seize €100k, luxury vehicles and designer items in Longford raid

More than €100k in cash and a number of luxury vehicles and designer items have been seized during searches carried out in Co Longford.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) officers, with the assistance of the garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), raided 12 residential premises, three commercial premises and one professional premises this morning.

During the searches, more than a dozen luxury vehicles were recovered as well expensive designer watches, handbags, and footwear.

Gardai seized €110,000 and £14,000 in cash and froze a further €80,000 in Irish bank accounts.

Gardai say the raids "marks a significant development" in the CAB investigation focused on an organised criminal group involved in the sale and supply of drugs, and are "heavily involved" in an ongoing feud in Longford.

