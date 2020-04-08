Business Post to cut pay by up to 15pc

Journalists at the Business Post are the latest to suffer a temporary pay cut as result of the economic shock from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Pay cuts of 5pc for junior staff, 10pc for most journalists and 15pc for the senior leadership team have been announced internally and will run for the three months to the end of June.

Separate but related cost cutting measures will apply to profitable teams at the Business Post, including those working in event management and advertising sales, it is understood. The event management industry has been devastated by the Covid-19 outbreak. Restrictions on movement make physical events impossible and without an end in sight planning for the future is extremely difficult.

The pay cuts for journalists are the latest in a sector that has already seen cuts at national media organisations including The Journal and Communicorp’s Newstalk and Today FM as well as across a swathe of regional newspaper publishers.

INM, which publishes Independent.ie, told staff this week that it was laying off some commercial staff temporarily on 90pc of pay and cutting pay and hours for others.

Online Editors