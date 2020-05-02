Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce name of baby boy

Bundle of joy: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have a new addition at No 10

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have named their baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

Ms Symonds made the announcement on Instagram today after welcoming the newborn earlier this week.

She wrote: “Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am.

“Wilfred after Boris’ grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart – the two doctors that saved Boris’ life last month.

“Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn’t be happier. My heart is full.”

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds announced in February that they were expecting a baby in the early summer and are engaged.

A spokesman for Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announced the birth on Wednesday, saying: “The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well.

“The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.”

Carrie (31), a former communications director for the Conservatives, met Boris (55) in 2011 when, at 22, she joined the #BackBoris2012 campaign.

She was made head of the Conservative Party PR at the age of 29, and is the daughter of journalist Matthew Symonds, co-founder of the UK Independent newspaper.

The couple became the first unmarried couple to officially live together in Downing Street when they moved in last year.

Mr Johnson has four children with ex-wife Marina Wheeler, Theodore Apollo Johnson, Cassia Peaches Johnson, Milo Arthur Johnson, and Lara Lettice Johnson.

