Bohs teenager Evan Ferguson completes move to Brighton

Bohemians teenager Evan Ferguson has completed a move to Championship side Brighton.

The 16-year-old striker became the youngest player to represent the Bohemians first team when he made his debut away to Derry City in September 2019.

"Evan has progressed through the Bohs-SKB Academy system, playing in our LOI U15, U17 and U19 teams, and also became the youngest player to ever play for the Bohemians first team," said Bohs boss Keith Long.

"Under the guidance of Karl Lambe, Rob Doran and Alan Caffrey at St Kevin's, and later with Ger Browne, Jimmy Mowlds and Derek Pender at Bohs-SKB, Evan has developed into one of the country’s brightest prospects.

"Everyone at Bohemians and St Kevin's wishes Evan the very best of luck with Brighton and we hope to see him representing Ireland at senior international level in the future."

Online Editors