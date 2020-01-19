Bodies of 11 Ukrainians killed in Iranian missile plane crash repatriated ahead of memorial ceremony

The bodies of the 11 Ukrainians who died when an Iranian missile shot down a passenger plane have been repatriated ahead of a memorial ceremony.

They were among 176 people killed in the January 8 incident, when a Ukrainian Airlines plane heading to Kyiv was brought down shortly after takeoff from Tehran.

Iran acknowledged three days later that the plane was mistakenly hit by an anti-aircraft missile.

On Sunday, the bodies were brought to Kyiv's Boryspil Airport aboard a Ukrainian air force plane.

A motorcade of hearses carrying the bodies of the eleven Ukrainian victims of the Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 plane disaster moves along a road before a memorial ceremony at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev, Ukraine January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

An honour guard carried the coffins into the airport terminal, where a farewell observance is to last until the evening.

A motorcade of hearses carrying the bodies of the eleven Ukrainian victims of the Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 plane disaster arrives for a memorial ceremony at the Boryspil International Airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Crew members of the Ukraine International Airlines arrive for a memorial ceremony for the eleven Ukrainian victims of the Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 plane disaster, at the Boryspil International Airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

