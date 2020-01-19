-
Bodies of 11 Ukrainians killed in Iranian missile plane crash repatriated ahead of memorial ceremony
The bodies of the 11 Ukrainians who died when an Iranian missile shot down a passenger plane have been repatriated ahead of a memorial ceremony.
They were among 176 people killed in the January 8 incident, when a Ukrainian Airlines plane heading to Kyiv was brought down shortly after takeoff from Tehran.
Iran acknowledged three days later that the plane was mistakenly hit by an anti-aircraft missile.
On Sunday, the bodies were brought to Kyiv's Boryspil Airport aboard a Ukrainian air force plane.
An honour guard carried the coffins into the airport terminal, where a farewell observance is to last until the evening.
