Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid as they were arrested for drug trafficking in Peru in 2013

It was the Summer of 2013, and Irish woman Michaella McCollum had moved to the idyllic Mediterranean island of Ibiza.

Life was good. She regularly spoke to her family back home in Dungannon - but the calls suddenly stopped.Michaella along with Scottish woman Melissa Reid disappeared and became the subject of an international search operation.

Then, out of the blue, Michaella called home and told her family that she was alive but had been arrested for drug smuggling in Peru.

The duo became known as the ‘Peru Two’ and are the subject of the new series on Netflix ‘High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule’.

Presenter Fionnán Sheehan asks Sunday Independent journalist Sarah Caden how exactly did Michaella go from the party island of Ibiza to the notorious Ancon 2 prison in South America?

Best Of: From dancer to 'Peru Two' drug smuggler – The Michaella McCollum Story







