| 6.2°C Dublin

Best Of: From dancer to 'Peru Two' drug smuggler – The Michaella McCollum Story

August 2013 and Irish woman Michaella McCollum – along with her travelling companion Melissa Reid - attempted to leave Peru with €1.6million worth of cocaine. Nabbed by the airport authorities – they both would begin a perilous and treacherous life behind bars at the notorious Ancon 2 prison. We look at the story of the ‘Peru Two’ that is now the subject of a new series on Netflix – ‘High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule.”

Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid as they were arrested for drug trafficking in Peru in 2013 Expand

Close

Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid as they were arrested for drug trafficking in Peru in 2013

Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid as they were arrested for drug trafficking in Peru in 2013

Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid as they were arrested for drug trafficking in Peru in 2013

It was the Summer of 2013, and Irish woman Michaella McCollum had moved to the idyllic Mediterranean island of Ibiza.

Life was good. She regularly spoke to her family back home in Dungannon - but the calls suddenly stopped.Michaella along with Scottish woman Melissa Reid disappeared and became the subject of an international search operation.

Then, out of the blue, Michaella called home and told her family that she was alive but had been arrested for drug smuggling in Peru.

The duo became known as the ‘Peru Two’ and are the subject of the new series on Netflix ‘High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule’.

Presenter Fionnán Sheehan asks Sunday Independent journalist Sarah Caden how exactly did Michaella go from the party island of Ibiza to the notorious Ancon 2 prison in South America?

Best Of: From dancer to 'Peru Two' drug smuggler – The Michaella McCollum Story

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify



Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy